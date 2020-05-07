AirBoss Defense Group Enlists Celestica to Manufacture Air Purifying Respirator Components to Help Protect Frontline Workers Treating COVID-19

TORONTO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celestica Inc. (NYSE, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today announced it has been contracted by AirBoss Defense Group (ADG), a world leader in the supply of survivability solutions for the defense and first responder industries, to produce critical components for air purifier respirator systems used in frontline efforts to combat COVID-19.

Under terms of the agreement, Celestica will manufacture printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) modules for FlexAirTM Powered Air Purifying Respirators (FlexAir PAPR) systems. The devices are used extensively as part of a personal protective equipment (PPE) system by first response, hospital and emergency medical services personnel worldwide. Celestica’s supply chain and engineering teams have sourced the required components and materials for the devices. Celestica will provide value-added engineering support.“To help meet the urgent demand for PPE for hospitals and frontline workers, we worked closely with ADG to rapidly develop a solution that met their timeline and product requirements,” said Darryl Sills, General Manager, Canada Operations, Celestica. “Celestica takes great pride in supporting companies like ADG to provide the equipment that will help to protect lives.”FEMA awarded the contract to ADG, a majority-owned subsidiary of AirBoss of America, for the manufacture of 100,000 FlexAirTM PAPR systems, 600,000 filters and related accessories. Initial deliveries of the circuit board assemblies for the PAPRs will commence promptly from one of Celestica’s North American facilities to help ADG meet their commitments to FEMA.“In the fight against COVID-19 speed and quality are critical,” said Chris Bitsakakis, President and COO of AirBoss of America. “Turning to an industry-leader like Celestica will help us get life-saving equipment deployed into the field on a large scale as quickly as possible.”About CelesticaCelestica enables the world’s best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, healthtech, industrial, capital equipment, and energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development – from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.For further information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com.Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains forward-looking statements related to our contract with ADG, the intention and timing to produce PCBA modules for FlexAirTM PAPR systems and the intended use of such systems. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans”, “continues”, “project”, “potential”, “possible”, “contemplate”, “seek”, “goal”, or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “should” or “would”, or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from conclusions, forecasts or projections expressed in such statements, including, among others, risks relating to the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for related medical supplies , including the FlexAirTM PAPR system, and our ability to produce the PCBA modules described in this press release as intended, as well as the risks discussed in our various public filings at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, including in our most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with, and subsequent reports on Form 6-K furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and as applicable, the Canadian Securities Administrators. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, many of which involve factors that are beyond our control. The material assumptions include those related to the following: our ability to produce the equipment described in this press release as intended; the level of demand for PCBA modules from ADG; the terms of the contract award from FEMA to ADG; the continued use of PAPR in PPE systems; and the continued need for PPE used by hospitals and frontline workers treating COVID-19. While management believes these assumptions to be reasonable under the current circumstances, they may prove to be inaccurate. Except as required by applicable law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Contacts: Celestica Global Communications (416) 448-2200 Celestica Investor Relations

(416) 448-2211

