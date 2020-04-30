AirBoss to Release 1st Quarter 2020 Earnings on May 13, 2020

NEWMARKET, Ontario, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the “Company”), announced today that it will release its first quarter 2020 results after market close on Wednesday May 13, 2020. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday May 14, 2020 at 9:00 am ET.

FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses using compounding technology and engineering expertise to create value for its customers. With a capacity to process over 450 million turn pounds of rubber annually, AirBoss Rubber Solutions is one of North America's largest custom rubber compounding companies and a leading supplier of essential calendered and extruded products for a broad range of applications. AirBoss Engineered Products is a leading supplier of innovative antivibration solutions to the North American automotive market. AirBoss Defense Group is a world leader in the supply of survivability solutions to the defense and first responder industries.

