Aisix Solutions Inc. News Release – Early Warning Report

Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mihalis Belantis announces today that on September 22, 2023 he acquired ownership of 200,000 common shares (the “Purchased Shares”) in the capital of Aisix Solutions Inc. (formerly, Minerva Intelligence Inc.) (TSXV: AISX) (the “Issuer” or “Aisix Solutions”), representing approximately 0.21% of the issued and outstanding common shares (the “Common Shares”) in the capital of the Issuer (the “Acquisition”).

The Purchased Shares were acquired through normal course purchases through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange for C$0.11 per Purchased Share in cash, for an aggregate amount equal to C$22,000.

Prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Belantis owned, or had control or direction over, 7,707,420 Common Shares and 2,000,000 options to purchase Common Shares (“Options”), representing approximately 9.81% of issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. After the Acquisition, Mr. Belantis owns, or has control of direction over, 7,907,420 Common Shares and 2,000,000 Options, representing approximately 10.01% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. Mr. Belantis acquired the Shares for investment purposes. Mr. Belantis may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the securities of the Issuer.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues which requires a report to be filed under the Issuer’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters.

About AISIX Solutions

AISIX Solutions, is a leading global climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions is on a mission to provide accurate assessments to help people, businesses and governments effectively analyze, manage, and mitigate climate-related risks. By empowering organizations with real-time insights, AISIX Solutions aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

