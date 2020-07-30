Thursday, July 30, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Aislelabs Announces Shopify App Integration Bridging Online and Offline Customer Data

TORONTO, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aislelabs announces a new integration app for Shopify, expanding its Customer Data Platform (CDP) capabilities. With this new integration, businesses can capture customer data regardless of whether it was obtained via a guest WiFi opt-in, a mobile app, newsletter sign-ups, or by shopping or browsing at a business’ Shopify site.
Using the Aislelabs platform, Shopify profiles and transactions are automatically sent to Aislelabs’ CDP identifying the online order and merging it with an existing profile or creating a new one. Business marketing teams will see a single, consolidated customer profile filled with demographic, psychographic, and contact information.All-In-One CDPBy integrating Aislelabs with Shopify stores, retailers can now avoid customer data silos and create a single CDP of all shoppers. First party data is collected from customer visits to physical stores which is unified with online visits in a privacy respecting manner to enable a 360 degree view of the customer.Built-In Marketing AutomationRun personalized campaigns to retarget shoppers and increase sales by analyzing data received through digital commerce and visits to physical stores in a single profile. Understand which customers shop only online, only visit a physical store, or shop both online and offline to personalize marketing efforts and cross promote. Aislelabs can calculate and attribute the ROI of both online purchases and in-store visits to give a true insight of a business’ marketing effectiveness.About Aislelabs Inc.: Aislelabs is a technology company offering the most advanced WiFi location marketing, advertising, and analytics platform in the market working with a number of global retail chains, shopping centers, restaurants, airports, and large venues. They help clients build relationships with visitors and shoppers, marketing to them based on their behaviour inside brick-and-mortar spaces. Aislelabs technology empowers their clients to target audiences across all digital channels and create high-impact campaigns with measurable ROI. To learn more, visit their website at http://www.aislelabs.com or contact Aislelabs at 1 (888) 765-3645 or by email media(at)aislelabs(dot)com.

