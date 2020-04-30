Aislelabs Announces Social Distancing Smart Counter Technology for Large Retailers

TORONTO, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aislelabs announces an easy to use people counter solution for large retailers to enforce government and health agency occupancy guidelines for social distancing. It is a networked, mobile based digital counter that requires no new hardware or capital expense to deploy. All security personnel stationed at every entrance can be kept apprised of the current occupancy count within a space that is easily customized, auditable, and automatically synchronized across all devices.

A smart people counter for security personnelSecurity personnel can easily update a unified occupancy database with a single click of a plus or minus button through an intuitive web interface on their phones. The current occupancy tally is visible and automatically synchronized for each guard across all devices. In this way, when one guard adds or subtracts a customer entering or leaving at one entrance, all other guards at other entrances will automatically see their tally adjusted.Accountability assured through a centralized dashboardA centralized dashboard is available to management and executives to keep track of real time occupancy numbers. This allows management to stay current with occupancy levels at multiple locations and ensures proper protocols are being implemented and followed.Completely auditable for management and regulatory bodiesThe centralized dashboard and mobile web interface display the current occupancy tally of a location that is easily examined in real time. In addition, Aislelabs also tracks and timestamps every mobile device click for each customer entrance and exit to ensure the entire system is auditable by regulatory organizations and management alike.About Aislelabs Inc.: Aislelabs is a technology company offering the most advanced WiFi location marketing, advertising, and analytics platform in the market working with a number of global retail chains, shopping centers, restaurants, airports, and large venues. They help clients build relationships with visitors and shoppers, marketing to them based on their behaviour inside brick-and-mortar spaces. Aislelabs technology empowers their clients to target audiences across all digital channels and create high-impact campaigns with measurable ROI. To learn more, visit their website at http://www.aislelabs.com or contact Aislelabs at 1 (888) 765-3645 or by email media(at)aislelabs(dot)com.

CBJ Newsmakers