Alamos Gold Announces Significant Permitting Milestones at Lynn Lake Gold Project

TORONTO, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today announced that the federal Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIS”) for the Lynn Lake Gold Project (“Lynn Lake”) has been completed and a positive Decision Statement has been issued by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada. As well, in accordance with the Environment Act, the Province of Manitoba has issued Environment Act Licenses for the MacLellan and Gordon sites.

“Achieving both of these important regulatory milestones for the Lynn Lake Gold Project represents a multi-year, collaborative effort by our team and our commitment to environmental sustainability,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Lynn Lake is a significant opportunity to drive the future growth of our business in Canada, with the potential to increase our annual production to approximately 800,000 ounces of gold per year.”

Having achieved these milestones, the Company will continue obtaining other project related permits. The negotiation of formal agreements with directly affected First Nations will also continue.

Since the completion of the 2017 Feasibility Study on the Lynn Lake Project, exploration success around the Gordon and MacLellan deposits have driven a 27% increase in Mineral Reserves to 2.1 million ounces of gold (36.5 million tonnes (“mt”) grading 1.75 grams per tonne of gold (“g/t Au”)). This growth along with additional exploration success over the past several years will be incorporated into an updated Feasibility Study which is expected to be completed during the first half of 2023.

With a large underexplored land package with significant potential, exploration will remain a key ongoing focus with $5 million budgeted at the Lynn Lake Project in 2023. This includes 8,000 metres of drilling focused on several advanced regional targets, expansion of Mineral Reserves and Resources in proximity to the Gordon deposit, as well as targeting and evaluation of the Burnt Timber and Linkwood deposits. Burnt Timber and Linkwood contain Inferred Mineral Resources totaling 1.6 million ounces grading 1.1 g/t Au (44.4 mt) as of December 31, 2022 and represent potential future upside.

The other key area of focus for 2023 is the continued evaluation and advancement of a pipeline of prospective exploration targets within the 58,000-hectare Lynn Lake Property including the Tulune greenfields discovery and the Maynard target.

Qualified Persons

Chris Bostwick, FAusIMM, Alamos Gold’s Senior Vice President, Technical Services, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Chris Bostwick is a Qualified Person within the meaning of Canadian Securities Administrator’s National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”). The Qualified Persons for the National Instrument 43-101 compliant Mineral Reserve and Resource estimates are detailed in the following table.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 1,900 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

