Alaska Energy Metals Announces Financings

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (TSX-V: AEMC, OTCQB: MLRKF) (“Alaska Energy Metals” or the “Company”) announces that it plans to raise funds through two concurrent equity private placements. One financing will use the listed issuer financing exemption under section 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions (the “LIFE PP Offering”) and the second financing will use other prospectus exemptions (the “Standard Equity Offering”).

LIFE PP Offering

Under the LIFE PP Offering, minimum gross proceeds of CAD$1,799,000 and maximum gross proceeds of CAD$2,142,000 are to be raised through a non-brokered private placement. Under the LIFE PP Offering, a minimum of 6,425,000 common shares and maximum of 7,650,000 common shares will be issued at a price of CAD$0.28 per share. The proceeds of the LIFE PP Offering are intended to be used primarily for exploration on the Canwell block of claims on the Company’s Nikolai project where very high grade nickel – copper – gold – platinum group element mineralization is exposed at surface. There is an offering document related to the LIFE PP Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and at www.alaskaenergymetals.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision. The LIFE PP Offering is subject to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

Finder’s fees of up to 8% cash (which may instead be payable in common shares of the Company) and 8% finder’s warrants (the “LIFE PP Offering Finder’s Warrants”) may be paid in connection with the Life PP Offering. The LIFE PP Offering Finder’s Warrants will entitle the holder to purchase one Alaska Energy Metals common share at a price of $0.28 for a period of twelve months and will be non-transferable. A CAD$30,000 due diligence fee is also payable.

Standard Equity Offering

Under the Standard Equity Offering, the Company intends to raise gross proceeds of CAD$450,000 through a non-brokered private placement. If the full amount is raised, 1,607,143 common shares would be issued. Common shares of the Company will be sold at CAD$0.28 per share. The gross proceeds from the Standard Equity Offering will be used primarily to do metallurgical studies on drill samples (approximately CAD$300,000) collected from the Eureka zone of nickel – copper – cobalt – chrome – iron – platinum – palladium mineralization at the Company’s Nikolai project in Alaska. Most of the remainder of the gross proceeds raised will be used for road upgrade and extension permitting, wetlands studies, resource calculation preparation, marketing and general corporate purposes.

Finder’s fees of 6% cash and 6% finder’s warrants (the “Standard Equity Offering Finder’s Warrants”) may be paid in connection with the Standard Equity Offering. The Standard Equity Offering Finder’s Warrants will entitle the holder to purchase one Alaska Energy Metals common share at a price of $0.28 for a period of twelve months and will be non-transferable. Shares issued under the Standard Equity Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period. The Standard Equity Offering is subject to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. Gregory Beischer, the Company’s president and chief executive officer, is the qualified person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release.

About Alaska Energy Metals

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation is focused on delineating and developing a large polymetallic exploration target containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chrome, iron, platinum, and palladium. Located in development-friendly central Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, the project is well-situated to become a significant, domestic source of critical and strategic energy-related metals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Gregory Beischer”

Gregory Beischer, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Gregory A. Beischer, President & CEO

Toll-Free: 877-217-8978 | Local: 604-638-3164

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation), including, without limitation, the completion of the LIFE PP Offering and Standard Equity Offering, the Company’s successful realization of adequate financing to explore and develop the Nikolai project and to achieve milestones successfully. The potential quantity and grade of mineralized rock targeted by Alaska Energy Metals is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration drilling to estimate a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a mineral resource. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If the Company updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, in the United States or to any “U.S Person” (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”)) of any equity or other securities of the Company. The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person absent registration under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or an applicable exemption therefrom.



CBJ Newsmakers