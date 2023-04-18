AlayaCare Launches Visit Optimiser—Automation for Vacant Visit Scheduling

SYDNEY, Australia, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AlayaCare, a developer of aged, home, and disability care operations platform, today announced Visit Optimiser—to help home care organisations increase their workforce efficiency and enhance care worker scheduling for better client care and outcomes. The AlayaLabs team was tasked to create an application that automates placing care workers with vacant client visits, remove manual guesswork in scheduling, and reduce mileage, travel times to improve client experience and foster employee satisfaction. AlayaCare Visit Optimiser is available now, helping revolutionise the entire home, disability, and aged care sectors.

Care providers today share one common challenge—staffing. One of the greatest pain points in assuring an organisation’s workforce is optimally deployed is scheduling and matching care workers to clients in the most efficient and optimised manner possible. The AlayaLabs team applied advanced algorithms to analyse workforce availability, client preferences, and skillsets to match client care needs for continuity.

Manual scheduling requires time, effort, guesswork, and analytical thinking when addressing location, mileage, travel time, and client proximity. Visit Optimiser removes these time-consuming pain points within a fraction of the time. Service providers will also benefit from more fulfilled staff and improved workforce retention by providing Visit Optimiser’s automated ability to prescribe the best travel routes, paired with the right care worker to the shift best matching their skill set.

Key features and benefits for AlayaCare Visit Optimiser

Identify best care worker matching needs of client

Offer out assignments for vacant visits in bulk

Bulk assign vacant visits to employee(s)

Select and configure priority parameters for employee(s) matching clients

Scheduling is the lifeblood for home care businesses, and keeping staff allocated to best match clients’ needs can be a complex process. Early Visit Optimiser beta testers noted enhanced visibility, speed, and efficiency helped negotiate staff availability with automated travel times, proximity to clients with mapping visualisations, and ease-of-use. “Filling vacant visits was a very manual process, taking up to two hours a day. With Visit Optimiser, it only takes me 30 minutes or less, making negotiations and scheduling much easier,” said a care coordinator during product testing.

“With the surging demand for home and disability care—an automated approach to scheduling offers a unique advantage for service providers,” said Annette Hili, General Manager, AlayaCare Australia / New Zealand. “AlayaCare Visit Optimiser supports schedulers by connecting clients with minimised travel distances, so care workers spend less time and fuel driving—all while keeping up with daily schedule changes as they come through.”

What most differentiates AlayaCare Visit Optimiser from other scheduling tools on the market is its tested outperformance in baseline workflow scheduling and ability to rapidly search, geo-locate, route, and assign matches in bulk and real-time.

Visit Optimiser is available now as an integrated feature in AlayaCare Cloud. To request a demo, and learn about how the AlayaCare Cloud platform helps transform home-based care agencies for growth, visit: https://alayacare.com/en-au/

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare offers an end-to-end software platform for governments, home-based aged care organisations, and community care providers to manage the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling and visit verification. Combining traditional in-home and virtual care solutions, AlayaCare enables care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes. For more information, visit: https://alayacare.com/en-au/

