Alba Condominiums Officially Breaks Ground

Toronto, ON, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prominent Canadian condominium developer, Edenshaw Developments commemorates breaking ground today at Alba Condos, located at 1 Fairview Road East in Mississauga and Hurontario.

The curvaceous, 418-suite tower, which officially launched in June 2021, brings a new standard of condominium and townhouse living to downtown Mississauga, with the integration of a geothermal heating and cooling system, resulting in lower environmental impact and greater cost-savings for residents. This advanced technology is used to reduce the amount of energy required to operate the condominium’s central systems. Future residents can expect lower maintenance fees, greater resale value, and a mechanical system built with reliability and resiliency. Geothermal buildings such as Alba will see a carbon reduction of about 80 per cent, compared to a similar building heated by natural gas,

“We are pleased to be commencing construction at Alba, which marks our first residential condominium development that integrates geothermal technology within the building systems,” said David McComb, President and CEO of Edenshaw Developments. “We are proud to be part of building a sustainable future for Mississauga.”

Alba’s distinctive location amidst a bustling urban centre and access to nature make it one of Mississauga’s most connected addresses. This forthcoming condominium positions future residents in the heart of a transit-rich neighbourhood, with proximity to the Cooksville GO Mobility Hub, Hurontario LRT (Hazel McCallion Line), Trillium HealthWorks, Square One Shopping Centre, and more. Alba features spectacular vistas from sunrise to sunset of Lake Ontario and downtown Toronto; top-of-the-line in-suite finishes; ‘Edenshaw Elevated’Smart Home and Building features, and more. Designed in conjunction with award-winning architectural firm CORE Architects and renowned interior design firm Cecconi Simone, this tower will rise 32-storeys, and comprises over 20,000 square feet of life-enriching indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, including a substantial Co-Working Lounge, Maker’s Studio, Children’s Play Area, Pet Spa with connected outdoor Dog Run, and a Wellness Centre.

Alba Condos is slated for completion by the summer of 2025. High-res images are available upon request.

About Edenshaw Developments Limited

Edenshaw Developments was founded in 2009 by President and CEO David McComb, with a mission to craft elevated, innovative, and sustainable mixed-use residential communities in the Greater Toronto Area. Over the last 13 years, Edenshaw has established itself as one of Canada’s most trusted, progressive, and versatile boutique residential development firms. Striving to continuously build beyond expectation, Edenshaw leverages a comprehensive suite of development services to build communities for modern living, which pay homage to the past while looking towards the future.

The desire to celebrate artistry and craftsmanship is an essential tenet of Edenshaw Developments, which is named after Haida Chief and Master Artist, Charles Edenshaw (c. 1839–1924), one of the most innovative creators in the Northwest Coast during the turn of the 20th century.

For more information about Edenshaw Developments, please visit https://www.edenshaw.com/



