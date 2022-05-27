Aldebaran Options El Camino II Claim

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aldebaran Resources Inc. (“Aldebaran” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) announces that it has optioned its 100% owned El Camino II claim, located in Salta, Argentina to NOA Lithium Brines S.A (“NOA”), a private company based in Argentina, for total consideration of US$1,200,000 to be paid over a two year period, a 1% NSR on the property and a conditional US$1,000,000 payment.

NOA will have the right to earn a 100% interest in the El Camino II claim by completing the following:

Cash payments by NOA to Aldebaran: Upon signing – US$75,000 6-month anniversary – US$100,000 12-month anniversary – US$150,000 18-month anniversary – US$350,000 24-month anniversary – US$525,000

Upon completing the cash payments, NOA will grant Aldebaran a 1% NSR over all precious and base metals on the El Camino II claim: and

If NOA includes the El Camino II claim in a feasibility study (either by itself or incorporating nearby claims) resulting in a construction decision, NOA will make a US$1,000,000 payment to Aldebaran.

The El Camino II claim is a part of the El Camino property (see Figure 1) which consists of two claims covering 4,110 hectares and is located 380 km northwest of the City of Salta, Salta Province, northwest Argentina. The El Camino claim (northern claim of the El Camino property) is excluded from the agreement with NOA.

The El Camino property had limited exploration and drilling work completed on it during the 1990’s and early 2000’s by Mansfield Minerals Inc. and Teck Corporation. Mineralization at the property is represented by hematite ± fluorite ± quartz and copper oxides, mainly in hematite-rich breccias, stockworks and sheeted veinlets hosted in felsic volcanic rocks of Permian-Triassic age. All the known precious and base mineralization on the property occurs on the El Camino claim, which Aldebaran has retained. NOA has indicated that it will be exploring for lithium on the El Camino II claim.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Kevin B. Heather, B.Sc. (Hons), M.Sc, Ph.D, FAusIMM, FGS, Chief Geological Officer and director of Aldebaran, who serves as the qualified person (QP) under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information, please consult our website at www.aldebaranresources.com or contact:

Phone: +1 604 685-6800

Email: [email protected]

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran acquired the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina from Regulus along with several other early-stage projects in Argentina. Aldebaran also has the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina from Sibanye Stillwater Limited. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In March 2021 the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Altar, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc. and based on the drilling completed up to and including 2020. Aldebaran’s primary focus is the Altar project with a view to discovering new zones with higher-grade mineralization.

Figure 1 – El Camino Property: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f714880c-35c9-49b5-9399-df8c7c7b511e



