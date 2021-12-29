Aleafia Health Announces Closing of a New $19 Million Credit Facility and Extension of Existing Credit Facility

Credit Facility provides the Company with liquidity to fund operations and organic growth initiatives

Two-year term provides additional financial flexibility

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of a credit facility of up to $19 million (the “Credit Facility”).

“This financing improves our liquidity and capital structure as the Company’s senior secured debt obligations will now mature in December 2023 rather than in August 2022,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “The transaction allows us to continue the growth of our core adult-use and medical cannabis sales channels, as we again expect to realize sequential growth in both channels over the previous quarter.”

The Credit Facility is financed by the Garrington Group of Companies, a Toronto-based private lender providing working capital financing to the underserved, small to mid-sized middle market sector across North America, providing credit facilities that generally range from $1 million to over $30 million. It consists of a revolving receivables facility of up to $7 million and a term loan of $12 million. The maturity date is December 2023. The term loan was fully drawn by the Company upon closing. The revolving receivables facility is expected to be drawn in January 2022 and further thereafter as receivables grow with the Company’s revenue. The interest rate is in-line with the Company’s existing credit facility and is payable monthly. The Credit Facility is secured primarily by way of first lien mortgages on the Company’s Paris, Ontario and Grimsby, Ontario production facilities, and includes customary financial and restrictive covenants. The net proceeds from the Credit Facility will be used to fund working capital, to repay $5 million in principal on the existing senior secured credit facility, announced on August 23, 2021 (the “August Credit Facility”), along with accrued interest and fees, and for general corporate purposes.

The term of the August Credit Facility has been extended from August 2022 to December 2023. In connection with that facility, a first lien mortgage will be granted on the Company’s Port Perry, Ontario outdoor cultivation property.

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada. The Company has developed an international footprint, with subsidiaries or investments in German and Australian medical cannabis companies and has products available in both markets. The Company owns and operates a virtual network of medical cannabis clinics staffed by physicians and nurse practitioners who have seen over 75,000 patients to date.

Aleafia Health owns three licensed cannabis production facilities and operates a strategically located distribution centre all in the province of Ontario, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of cannabis derivative products including oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips, and vapes, for sale in Canada in the medical and adult-use markets, and in select international jurisdictions.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks contained in the Company’s annual information form filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.



