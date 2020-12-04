Aleafia Health Launches High Potency CBD 50 Cannabis Oil

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of high potency CBD 50 oils, further strengthening the Company’s growing line of cannabis products for wellness oriented consumers. It will be sold to adult-use consumers as SymblTM High CBD 50, and to medical patients as EmblemTM CBD 50.

“The commercialization of our business is fully underway with Aleafia Health’s third major product release in the last month,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoff Benic. “CBD 50 formulas are differentiated and highly sought after formats in both the medical and adult-use markets which further reinforces our cannabis extract market leadership position.”CBD sales to medical patients commenced today, with product shipments to the adult-use market expected later this month. Highlights include:High Potency: CBD 50, with 50 mg per millilitre of CBD oil, provides greater consumer and patient convenience and has more than twice the potency of traditional high CBD oils.Full Spectrum: Formulated and produced at Aleafia Health’s product innovation centre in Paris, Ont., CBD 50 features full spectrum, supercritical CO2 extracted CBD oils which preserve the cannabis plant’s properties.Repeatable Effects: Emblem CBD 50 is strain-specific, providing patients with a consistent product experience.High Market Demand: Not widely available in Canada currently, high potency CBD oils are frequently requested by the Company’s patients and physicians, along with provincial government adult-use wholesalers.For Investor & Media Relations:Nicholas Bergamini, VP Investor Relations

LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com About Aleafia Health:Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and in international markets. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.Aleafia Health owns three significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.Innovation, the heart of Aleafia Health's competitive advantage, has led to the Company maintaining a medical cannabis dataset with over 10 million data points to inform proprietary illness-specific product development and its highly differentiated education platform FoliEdge Academy. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value; the TSX Venture Exchange named Aleafia the 2019 top performing company prior to its graduation to the TSX.



