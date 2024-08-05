Alectra recognized with Southwire’s 2025 Underground Environmental Stewardship Award

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alectra Utilities has been honoured with Southwire’s 2025 Underground Environmental Stewardship Award, recognizing the utility’s leadership in advancing environmentally responsible cable rejuvenation practices across its service territory.

“Receiving this award from Southwire is a meaningful recognition of the work our teams have done to extend asset life, reduce environmental impact, and deliver cost-effective service for our customers,” said Elias Lyberogiannis, EVP, Asset Strategy & Operations, Alectra Utilities. “Cable rejuvenation has allowed us to maintain our underground assets while supporting Alectra’s sustainability and affordability objectives.”

The award is based on a comprehensive Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) conducted in accordance with ISO 14040 and 14044 standards. The analysis measured the long-term environmental impact of cable rejuvenation over a 40-year lifecycle and confirmed substantial reductions in greenhouse-gas emissions.

Key findings from Southwire’s 2025 LCA show that Alectra’s rejuvenation efforts have achieved greenhouse-gas reductions equivalent to:

Eliminating 51 million kilometres of vehicle travel.

Removing 2,817 passenger vehicles from the road annually.

Matching the yearly carbon absorption capacity of 594,597 trees.

As of 2025 year-to-date, feeder cables account for 36 per cent of total injected cable and 77 per cent of total GWP (Global Warming Potential) reduction within Alectra’s program. Overall, the LCA found a 99.9 per cent reduction in GWP when cable rejuvenation is used in place of full cable replacement.

“Southwire is pleased to present this award to Alectra Utilities in recognition of its continued commitment to grid reliability, affordability and sustainability,” said Denise Voss, SVP, Services and High Voltage, Southwire Company. “At Southwire, we believe innovation should serve people, communities, and the environment. Alectra embodies that belief—and it is measured in carbon reduction, smarter capital deployment, and a grid that’s more dependable for their customers who rely on it.”

About Alectra

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

X: https://twitter.com/alectranews

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alectranews/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alectranews/?hl=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/16178435/admin/

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/alectranews.bsky.social

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/alectranews

Media Contact

Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson [email protected] |

Telephone: 416.402.5469 | 24/7 Media Line: 1-833-MEDIA-LN

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c944416-4d92-4d05-b0f8-e2a996b63187



CBJ Newsmakers