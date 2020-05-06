Algernon Receives First Ethics Approval for Phase 2 Ifenprodil IPF and Chronic Cough Human Study in Australia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to announce that it has received ethics approval from the Royal Brisbane & Women’s Hospital, Human Research Ethics Committee for the Company’s planned Phase 2 Idiopathic Pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and chronic cough clinical study of its re-purposed drug NP-120 (Ifenprodil), an NMDA receptor antagonist.The 2 sites covered under this ethics approval are Cairns Hospital, QLD and Concord Repatriation General Hospital, NSW. The Company is awaiting ethics approval from 1 additional site in Australia and 2 sites from New Zealand that are participating in the study. Enrollment in the Ifenprodil Phase 2 IPF and chronic cough clinical trial is expected to begin in late June 2020.“Novotech, our Asia-Pacific CRO partner continues to meet their projected timelines for this very important study,” said Christopher J. Moreau CEO of Algernon. “We look forward to conclusion of the ethics approval process and announcing the enrolment of the first patient in the trial.”Phase 2 IPF & Chronic Cough Study Summary:Ifenprodil has been shown to mediate anti-inflammatory responses and reduce pulmonary fibrosis in a murine model of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). In addition, Ifenprodil significantly reduced both cough frequency and onset in a guinea pig tussive model. The purpose of this proof-of-concept trial is to determine the efficacy of Ifenprodil in the preservation of lung function in IPF patients (including biomarkers of fibrosis) and its associated cough.About NP-120 (Ifenprodil)NP-120 (Ifenprodil) is an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist specifically targeting the NMDA-type subunit 2B (Glu2NB). Ifenprodil prevents glutamate signalling. The NMDA receptor is found on many tissues including lung cells and T-cells, neutrophils.About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Algernon is a drug re-purposing company that investigates safe, already approved drugs for new disease applications, moving them efficiently and safely into new human trials, developing new formulations and seeking new regulatory approvals in global markets. Algernon specifically investigates compounds that have never been approved in the U.S. or Europe to avoid off label prescription writing.

Algernon has filed new intellectual property rights globally for NP-120 (Ifenprodil) for the treatment of respiratory diseases and is working to develop a proprietary injectable and slow release formulation.

CONTACT INFORMATIONChristopher J. Moreau

CEO

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

604.398.4175 ext 701

info@algernonpharmaceuticals.com

investors@algernonpharmaceuticals.com

www.algernonpharmaceuticals.com .The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: No Securities Exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

CBJ Newsmakers