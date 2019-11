TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation (TSX: AQY.A, AQY.WT) (“AQY”) announces today that Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited (“Sagicor”) announced today that Sagicor and The Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited have mutually agreed not to proceed with the 20-year distribution agreement for insurance products and solutions in Jamaica. As a result, Sagicor will not proceed with the acquisition of Scotia Jamaica Life Insurance Company Limited (“Scotiabank Insurance Jamaica”) at this time. Sagicor had announced its intention in November 2018 to acquire Scotiabank Insurance Jamaica and ScotiaLife Trinidad and Tobago Limited (“Scotiabank Insurance Trinidad and Tobago”).



CBJ Newsmakers