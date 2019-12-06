TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alignvest Management Corporation (“AMC”), Alignvest Partners Master Fund LP (“APMF”), Alignvest Partners Fund LP (“APF”) and Alignvest II LP (the “Sponsor”) (collectively “Alignvest”) today announce their ownership in Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (formerly Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation) (“NewSagicor” or the “Corporation”), following the completion of the qualifying acquisition of the Corporation under which the Corporation acquired all of the shares of Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited (“Sagicor”) by way of an Ontario court approved plan of arrangement and a Bermuda court approved scheme of arrangement (the “Arrangement”).



