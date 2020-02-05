All About The Details: The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co. Ranked Top 5 Best Designed Cannabis Stores

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Last month, Leafly readers recognized The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co. (“The Hunny Pot”) as one of the top five best looking cannabis stores in the country. The Hunny Pot was recognized alongside Superette, Tokyo Smoke, Village Bloomery and Hobo Kelowna.

Leafly is a platform dedicated to creating an inclusive space where everyone can learn more about cannabis, which sees more than 15 million monthly visitors. Across Canada, readers participated in a voting system for two months, supporting their favourite cannabis stores in the country.The Hunny Pot, well known for opening Toronto’s first legal retail cannabis store, opened its doors April 1, 2019, and assembled a team of designers to curate a space that would change people’s perceptions around cannabis by emphasizing modern features and natural light.“First impressions are everything, and we wanted to ensure that when customers walked into the store, they would have the most positive retail experience. This spans across all aspects of the customer experience, from interactions with our knowledgeable staff to each granular detail of our design,” said Hunny Gawri, owner of The Hunny Pot. “Each element was designed to challenge the stigma around cannabis, and we believe this can be done, in part, by retail brands creating design-forward, welcoming spaces that redefine past stereotypes.” Seven Points Interior and Core Architects lead the design and architecture inside the space.Today, The Hunny Pot store sprawls across four floors and more than 3,500 square feet of retail space. The large space allows customers to browse products with their personal budtender, creating a comfortable setting for new and experienced users alike. Sleek and modern fixtures were strategically put in place to highlight the products. As guests walk through the space, they will notice nods to the overarching brand, including honeycomb-shaped bud bars and gold bars mimicking honey drips.“The vision and main focus were to create an environment that would resonate with customers and stand out in a growing market,” said Keith Gabriel, Director of Marketing at Core Architects. “The multi-level retail space was designed to embrace the open central atrium and skylight, with designated shopping zones on each level. The simple, clean and modern store design makes use of the hexagon shape to pay homage to the store name and ‘Hunny’ theme.”At The Hunny Pot, design plays a significant role in the pillars of the business. With the very recent legalization of cannabis, The Hunny Pot strives to ensure the store reflects the new age of cannabis, one that is welcoming to consumers from 19 to 99 years old. The store is modern and elevated, making the space comfortable, inclusive and approachable.“Hunny Gawri and his management team had a lofty goal to not only build a store in record time but to ensure that both the design and execution were excellent. The whole project was both challenging and rewarding,” said Neal Claassen, Strategy Business Development at SevenPoint Interiors . “The fact that The Hunny Pot is regarded by Leafly voters as one of the best stores in the country speaks volumes to what we were able to accomplish together.”To learn more about the Leafly’s Readers Choice Awards, click here:

https://www.leafly.ca/news/industry/readers-choice-canadas-best-looking-cannabis-stores About The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co.The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co. was the first legal retail cannabis store to open its doors in Toronto on April 1, 2019. Owned and operated by Hunny Gawri, The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co. is located at 202 Queen St West, Toronto. The Hunny Pot sprawls over four floors, showcasing legal recreational cannabis products for purchase. You can find more information about the store at www.thehunnypot.com and you can follow the store on Instagram at @thehunnypotcannabisco .Media Contact:

