ALL-NEW 2021 KIA SELTOS MAKES ITS NORTH AMERICA DEBUT AT THE L.A AUTOSHOW

Toronto, ON, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –Combines modern styling and sophistication with technology that enables your urban lifeRight-sized; slots between iconic Soul and sleek SportagePowered by efficient 2.0-litre or spirited 1.6-litre Turbo four-cylinder enginesAvailable all-wheel driveWell-appointed interior laden with smart technology to enhance the on-road experience harkens to Telluride levels of refinement Kia Canada Inc. (KCI) – Refined and right-sized for everything the Canadian landscape can throw at it, from urban alleyways to Prairie straightaways, the all-new Seltos enlivens the Entry SUV segment with an energetic personality that exemplifies the spirit of Kia. As a utility vehicle with an abundance of attitude, the Seltos arrives in North America with modern styling and a penchant for adventure, whether that means everyday driving in the city or in the wilderness on weekends. Complementing Kia’s robust SUV lineup, and following on the heels of the Telluride, the Seltos slots between the popular Soul and Sportage models, providing a premium and tech-savvy cabin, a choice of two well-tested engines and an available all-wheel drive system. Looking at all it has to offer, it’s no wonder the 2021 Kia Seltos is poised and ready to become a true contender in the fastest growing segment in Canada when it goes on-sale in 2020. Distinctive Design Similar to Telluride’s design theme, the Seltos is a marriage of bold design and delicate details, and stands apart from rivals with its strong, upright stance. The tall front end and up to 7.2-inch ground clearance translate to a tough attitude and an adventurous spirit. Its assertive presence is spearheaded by Kia’s signature tiger nose grille that includes unexpected diamond-like detail. Chiseled surfaces and well-drawn lines lead back to a distinctive profile. About Kia Canada Inc. Kia Canada Inc. (KCI), established in 1999 and celebrating 20 years in Canada, is a subsidiary of Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) based in Seoul, South Korea. Kia’s full line of award-winning vehicles offers world-class quality and customer satisfaction through a network of 198 dealers nationwide. The company employs 170 people in its Mississauga, Ontario headquarters, various locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montreal, Quebec. Kia’s brand slogan “The Power to Surprise” represents the company’s global commitment to surpassing customer expectations through continuous automotive innovation. From compact to crossover to industry leading EV’s, every Kia delivers an extraordinary combination of precision engineering, outstanding performance, innovative features, and advanced safety systems. Having sold close to one million vehicles, popular Canadian models include Soul, Forte, Sportage, Sorento and Stinger. To learn more about the Kia advantage, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. # # #AttachmentseltosSusan Bernardo

