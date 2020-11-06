All-New iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini with 5G, Available to Order from TELUS on November 6

Experience the new iPhone 12 lineup on the fastest 5G network in Canada, providing speeds up to 1.7 Gbps1

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TELUS will offer iPhone 12 Pro Max, providing a reimagined pro camera and the largest display with the highest resolution ever on an iPhone, as well as the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, which packs the advanced technology of iPhone 12 into a delightfully compact size with an immersive edge-to-edge display. Both models support an advanced 5G experience. iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will be available for order starting on November 6, with availability on November 13. iPhone 12 models will also be available on Koodo. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit telus.com/iphone12promax and http://koodo.com/iphone-12 .“We are excited to deliver the latest iPhone 12 lineup with powerful capabilities, including A14 Bionic, an all-new design, and 5G, providing an incredible mobile experience — all on the fastest network in Canada and the world.2” said Jim Senko, President, Mobility Solutions, TELUS. “Paired with our Peace of Mind Connect plans, Canadians can upload, download and stream with ease on iPhone 12 models with TELUS.”Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide.3 The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max4 pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone, offering an all-new design with the largest display ever on an iPhone and the highest resolution at nearly 3.5 million pixels for a remarkable, true-to-life viewing experience. iPhone 12 Pro Max is available in four stunning stainless steel finishes — graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue — and introduces an immersive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance5, and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, which provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. A14 Bionic powers every experience on iPhone 12 Pro Max, and coupled with advanced camera systems, introduces meaningful new computational photography features like improved Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video recording in Dolby Vision6, and more.iPhone 12 Pro Max customers will enjoy a reimagined pro camera system, including an Ultra Wide camera with 120-degree field of view and introducing a 65 mm focal length Telephoto camera. The new Wide camera is even better on iPhone 12 Pro Max with a larger sensor, bigger pixels, and new sensor-shift OIS for an 87 percent increase in low-light performance and incredible image stabilization to capture professional-quality images and video. Photographers gain even more creative control with the all-new Apple ProRAW7, and the new LiDAR Scanner brings more realistic AR experiences to iPhone 12 Pro Max, while also delivering improved autofocus in low-light and Night mode portraits.The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini8 brings a beautiful new design packed with powerful new capabilities. And, iPhone 12 mini is the smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone in the world. Available in five beautiful aluminum finishes — blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED9 — iPhone 12 mini packs all the technology of iPhone 12 into a delightfully compact size while still delivering an impressively large and immersive Super Retina XDR edge-to-edge display. iPhone 12 mini introduces the new Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass ever made10, and offers industry-leading IP68 water resistance. The same A14 Bionic chip in iPhone 12 Pro Max comes to iPhone 12 mini which, coupled with an advanced camera system, introduces meaningful new computational photography features including Smart HDR 3, Night mode and Deep Fusion on all cameras, the highest quality video in a smartphone, and more, while delivering great battery life. iPhone 12 mini also supports HDR video with Dolby Vision at 4K up to 30 fps and brings a powerful new dual-camera system with the expansive Ultra Wide camera and all-new f/1.6 Wide camera for a 27 percent improvement in low-light photos and videos.iPhone 12 Pro Max, along with all iPhone 12 models, also introduces MagSafe, offering high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.11TELUS continues to strengthen its commitment to delivering an outstanding network experience to Canadians by bringing its 5G network to nearly 50 communities across Canada by the end of 2020. Moreover, TELUS’ global-leading network gives customers the advantage of enjoying 5G where it’s available now with 5G-ready devices like the new iPhone 12 lineup, while also enjoying the world’s fastest 4G LTE network everywhere across Canada.In a recent independent speed test from UK-based Opensignal , TELUS won the Global Award for Download Speed Experience making it the fastest network in the world. TELUS’ average 4G LTE download speeds clocked at a global high of 75.8 mbps.TELUS 5G will be available at no additional cost on TELUS Peace of Mind plans, starting at only $75/20GB of high-speed data for a limited time, with endless data and no overage fees. Moreover, customers can connect their iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, TELUS Drive+, and TELUS Track+ all to a single plan with TELUS’ exclusive Peace of Mind Connect plans starting at $85/20GB per month. With endless data, customers can continue to stream, share, and stay connected across all of their devices as much as they want without worrying about overages.For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit telus.com/iphone12promax . The iPhone 12 lineup will also be available at Koodo on 4G LTE and more information is available at: http://koodo.com/iphone-12 .For more details on iPhone 12 models, please visit www.apple.com .About TELUSTELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.8 billion in annual revenue and 15.3 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada’s largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram._____________________________

1 Network speeds vary with location, signal and customer device. Compatible device required. Manufacturer’s rated peak download speeds: 5G, up to 1700 Mbps, LTE Advanced, up to 1350 Mbps; LTE, up to 150 Mbps; HSPA+, up to 42 Mbps.

2 Opensignal – GLOBAL MOBILE NETWORK EXPERIENCE AWARDS 2020, ranked TELUS first for highest average overall download speeds in the world.

3 Data plan is required. 5G, Gigabit LTE, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi calling are available in select markets and through select carriers. Speeds are based on theoretical throughput and vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on 5G and LTE support, customers can contact their carrier and visit apple.com/iphone/cellular .

4 The displays have rounded corners. When measured as a rectangle, the screen is 6.68 inches (iPhone 12 Pro Max) diagonally. Actual viewable area is less.

5 iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini are splash-, water-, and dust-resistant, and were tested under controlled laboratory conditions and have a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes); splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance may decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage is not covered under warranty.

6 4K Dolby Vision playback requires Apple TV 4K or an AirPlay-enabled TV.

7 Apple ProRAW will be available in a future iOS 14 update for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

8 The displays have rounded corners. When measured as a rectangle, the screen is 5.42 inches (iPhone 12 mini) diagonally. Actual viewable area is less.

9 A portion of the proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED purchase goes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS. From now until December 31, 2020, those proceeds will go to the Global Fund’s COVID‑19 response.

10 Claim is based on iPhone 12 Ceramic Shield front cover compared with the previous-generation iPhone.

11 MagSafe accessories including chargers, cases, and wallets are sold separately.

CBJ Newsmakers