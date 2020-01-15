Allied Announces January 2020 Distribution

Wednesday, January 15, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allied Properties REIT (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that the Trustees of Allied have declared a distribution of $0.1375 per unit for the month of January 2020, representing $1.65 per unit on an annualized basis.  The distribution will be payable on February 18, 2020, to unitholders of record as at January 31, 2020.
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada’s hub for global connectivity. Allied’s business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Michael R. Emory
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
memory@alliedreit.comCecilia C. Williams
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com
