Allied Corp. Announces Corporate Update

KELOWNA, British Columbia, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allied Corp. (“Allied” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ALID), an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions to address today’s medical issues, has employed a multi-vertical focus to establish a comprehensive approach for sufferers of post-traumatic stress disorder and cognitive trauma.

Allied Corp. is making important strides forward to position itself as a leader in the medical cannabis space.This update is organized into six categories: Production, Pharmaceutical, Natural Health, Allied Charitable Foundation, Financing and Strategy.ProductionAs a licensed producer (LP) of cannabis for medical and research applications, Allied is leveraging the ideal conditions in our Colombia grow operation and our future Kelowna location to support our Research and Development efforts. To date, Allied has registered a seed bank in excess of 3,000 indigenous seeds, including 22 different landrace varieties and 167 hybrids from around the world.Under the Colombian regulations, Allied has plants growing under national licensure and the plant varieties are well into their growth life cycle. Allied has developed more than 80 Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Good Production Practices (GPP) cultivation, production, sanitation and extraction Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) to produce cannabis and hemp oil for future export and development.Pharmaceutical On September 23, 2019, Allied announced the filing of its first United States Provisional Patent Application for Cannabinoid and Terpenoid Pharmaceutical Compositions and Methods for Treating Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).This marks the first of a series of proposed filings, along with recent trademark filings, as part of the Company’s Intellectual Property and Pharma Development (IP&PD) Strategy. This Pharma Development Strategy includes developing products that serve those suffering from mental health issues, with a specific focus on symptoms related to PTSD.Natural Health Allied recently announced the signing of a non-binding letter of intent between Hollister Biosciences Inc. (“Hollister”) and Allied Corp. affiliate Tactical Relief, LLC (“Tactical Relief”) with respect to the joint development and introduction of TACTICAL RELIEF™ branded products. Tactical Relief, LLC is an affiliate U.S. entity that licenses from Allied Corp. the Intellectual Property associated to the marketing and sale of Tactical Relief™ branded products. In addition to the licensing, Allied receives a licensing fee in exchange for the IP and funding of certain marketing activities. These products are intended to be initially distributed to the California market which is anticipated to commence April 1, 2020. All products in the line are expected to provide veterans and first responders with natural alternatives that are intended to ease symptoms related to health issues symptomatic of post-traumatic stress. An estimated 5% of net profits of all sales will be donated to charity.Tactical Relief and Hollister intend to design and produce an everyday premium TACTICAL RELIEF™ branded CBD/THC product line. The first stock keeping unit (SKU) is expected to be a 20:1 CBD/THC 30ml tincture with a total of 1,000 mg of cannabinoids. Allied has plans to increase this product offering by bringing to market additional SKU’s under TACTICAL RELIEF™.Onto Allied’s second brand: MaXXa™. The first shipment of commercial “Cannabis Sativa Leaf Extract” skincare products to CBD Group Asia Ltd. (“CDB Asia”) were shipped on January 28, 2020 across the Chinese market. The product line, called MaXXa, is an Allied brand focused on bringing high-quality skincare products that promote vitality and youthfulness to the Asian consumer. Using a special formula including infused-hemp, MaXXa™ is looking to make a large impact in the Asian market as one of the first companies to deliver a Canadian-formulated and designed skincare line. The first products initially rolled out will be a cosmetic facial cream and an “anti-aging” serum, with additional products currently in development for future release.This shipment included a total of 120 total units encompassing 20 units for every six unique product SKUs. This agreement leverages CBD Asia’s capabilities to distribute Allied’s CBD-based cosmetics and natural health products into China, Hong Kong and throughout Asia in a 50:50 joint venture.CBD Asia specializes in the importation and customization of premium Canadian consumer packaged goods (“CPGs”) for the Chinese marketplace. The company’s vast network is expected to be utilized to distribute premium Canadian CPGs into China’s largest retail chains and stores, including RT-Mart International Ltd and Carrefour SA. Noting that Carrefour SA sells into 210 hypermarkets and 24 convenience stores in 51 cities. RT-Mart operates 484 retail locations covering 233 cities and 29 provinces in China. Additionally, CBD Asia is expected to be marketing and selling Allied CBD products through e-commerce and we-chat sales channels. The joint venture with CBD Asia is subject to the parties’ entry into a definitive agreement and obtaining any required third party consents and applicable regulatory approvals. The parties are currently operating under the terms of the letter of intent.Allied Charitable FoundationThe Allied Charitable Foundation (“ACF”) is pleased to offer healing retreats for Veterans and First Responders working with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (“PTSD”). In these retreats, Veterans and First Responders experience evidence-based healing modalities such as therapeutic drumming, iRest Meditation, Yoga and Shinrin-Yoku nature therapy. Through financial support from corporate sponsor Allied Corp., these retreats are offered free of charge to Veterans and First Responders. ACF is partnering with veteran-led organizations to offer healing programming between retreats to increase community outreach and cohesion following retreats. ACF is also teaming up with Dr. Anna Baranowsky from the Traumatology Institute in Toronto, Ontario, to offer follow-up support through our online community and whatisptsd.com’s seven-week online, self-guided trauma recovery program. We look forward to a spring of new and deepened connections with the Veteran and First Responder communities across Canada as we extend our partnerships beyond healing retreats. FinancingThe Company is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of two convertible secured notes for aggregate proceeds of US$600,000. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to further advance its interest in Colombia and at its future Kelowna production facility in British Columbia. A portion of the funds will also be for general working capital purposes. This offering allows the Company to advance its interest in production facilities while maintaining and protecting shareholder value.Terms of the convertible notes include the following:Gross proceeds of $US600,000.Sold at an origination discount of 2% to face value.Maturity date of 179 days from the date of issuance (the “Maturity Date”) and bear interest at 10% per annum, with a minimum of six months interest.At the option of the holder, the notes are convertible into shares of common stock of Allied at any time prior to the close of business on the last business day immediately preceding the maturity date at a conversion price of $1.25 per common share.The purchasers of the convertible notes also received one share purchase warrant for each $2.50 principal amount of convertible notes purchased to purchase one share of common stock for $1.25 per share for a period of one year from the date of issuance. A total of up to 240,000 share purchase warrants may be issued in connection with the exercise of the conversion rights under the notes.The Company may pre-pay the principal amount and any unpaid interest or any portion thereof at any time and from time to time without notice, further interest, bonus or penalty provided, however, that a minimum of six months interest is payable from the date of closing regardless of such repayment date.At the option of the noteholder, upon closing of any equity based financing for the Company, the note holder may require the Company to redeem the convertible note (to the extent available as net proceeds from any such financing) through repayment of any and all principal amount remaining due together with any accrued but unpaid interest, without further interest, bonus or penalty provided, however, that a minimum of six months interest is payable from the date hereof through such redemption date.The Company granted to the noteholders a security interest in all of the Company’s assets pursuant to the terms of general security agreement entered into in connection with the issuance of the convertible notes. The shares of common stock issuable on conversion of the Notes or exercise of the Warrants will be subject to a statutory hold period of six months under U.S. law including the Securities Act of 1933.Strategic Plan“Allied Corp. is focused on building out our multi-vertical concentration in key areas of production, pharmaceutical, natural health and within the charitable foundation. We have made major strides in the natural health vertical within this last quarter, and have begun getting some traction for our Tactical Relief™ proprietary blend in the US and our MaXXa© brand in Asia,” said Allied CEO Calum Hughes. “Scaling the sales of the Allied brands, developing our production resources and following our pharmaceutical development strategies and continuing to help through our healing retreats are our top priorities. As the Allied team continues to achieve our milestones, we are poised for rapid growth. Near term goals include further enhancing our product offerings, completion of production harvests in Colombia whilst adding depth to the core management team. The Allied team also looks forward to working closely with our partners and associates to execute on our long-term strategy,” Hughes continued.HighlightsThe Company has a vertically-integrated production supply chain from seed to sale;

Management is focused on making Colombia a low-cost producer in the creation of a high-quality product for export;

Management believes that the pharmaceutical focus of the Company offers a potential blue-sky opportunity. The pharmaceutical product development process has begun. The Company’s purposeful business model is to bring a PTSD pharma product through to Phase I clinical trials and then license to big pharma as a revenue opportunity;

Allied maintains a diverse natural health product line up with an international brand focused approach;

Management believes that the Company has now started to get brand appeal and international traction in two significant markets;

The Allied Charitable Foundation is making a difference in the lives of veterans and first responders;

Allied Corp. is an international medical cannabis production company with a mission to address today’s medical issues by researching, creating and producing targeted cannabinoid health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant-based production and unique development of therapeutic products.Media Contact:

