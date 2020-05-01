Allied Corp. Attracting Positive Recognition and Coverage From Leading Global Media Publications

KELOWNA, British Columbia, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allied Corp. (“Allied” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ALID), an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions to address today’s medical issues, wanted to provide an educational piece to the public on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Allied is pleased to share the substantial positive recognition and coverage that the Company has received from leading global media publications.

Over the past year, the Allied Corp message has been recognized in over 200 million media impressions. The Company has been profiled in numerous prestigious publications, including: The Denver Post , Forbes , The Huffington Post , High-Times , iHeartRadio , The Independent and many more. These media features have given the company local and international recognition, helping to raise awareness on the nature of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and the Company’s multi-pronged efforts to address this debilitating disorder.PTSD affects Veterans and First Responders around the world, leading to diminished quality of life and significant economic loss. This condition can manifest into many forms and crosses borders, race and religious background. Depending on the person’s perceived level of harm or discomfort, resilience skills and support network, this traumatic experience will manifest into an increasing level of cognitive dissonance subsequent to the traumatic experience (Ameringen et al., 2008). Traumatic exposure to at least one event sufficient to cause PTSD was reported by 76.1% of respondents in Canada (Ameringen et al, 2008). The most likely individuals to experience someone being badly injured or killed are those that have served in the first responders or military professions. In respondents meeting the criteria for PTSD, the symptoms are chronic in nature, and associated with significant impairment and high rates of comorbidity. If not cared for appropriately, this covert condition can manifest into many serious life events and behaviors that are hard relate back to the original traumatic event (Ameringen et al., 2008). Left untreated, 37% of the time, this condition leads to suicide (Ameringen et al., 2008). The statistic regarding suicides within the veteran cohort is shocking to say the least. Further to this, despite the US Department of Defense’s best efforts to enhance well-being, promote resilience and related life skills there has been a consistent escalation of rates of PTSD, substance abuse, depression, and suicide in first responders and veterans (US Department of Defense, 2010 in Rudd, et al., 2011). Approximately 22 suicides occur in the United States alone due to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (Ameringen et al., 2008). Allied is trying to change this.Allied’s relationship with media personnel has worked seamlessly to help bring awareness to the need outlined above, the charitable services of the Allied Charitable Foundation and the healing products that we have to as many Veterans and First Responders as possible. The Allied message has been told across traditional media, social media and the internet as a result of their consistent efforts.“We are proud of the impactful change that we are seeing in the people that we work with. During these uncertain times with COVID it is important to continue to not lose sight of the important work that Allied is doing to impact real people in a positive way. The media exposure is one way to reach these people to let them know that there is help,” said Calum Hughes, CEO. “Our team looks forward to continuing to make progress on multiple fronts, including advances in commercial production, pharmaceutical research, natural health products and the charitable activities.” For more information on Allied Corp., visit www.allied.health About Allied Corp.

Allied Corp. is an international medical cannabis production company with a mission to address today’s medical issues by researching, creating and producing targeted cannabinoid health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant-based production and unique development of therapeutic products.Investor Relations:

ir@allied.health

1-877-255-4337Forward-Looking Statements:This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada or “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the “safe harbour” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information may relate to the Company’s future outlook and anticipated events, plans or results, and may include information regarding the Company’s objectives, goals, strategies, future revenue or performance and capital expenditures, and other information that is not historical information. Forward-looking information can often be identified by the use of terminology such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “pending,” “in process,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “can,” the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on the Company’s opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward looking statements in this press release include the following: that Allied is leveraging the conditions in its Colombia grow operation and future Kelowna location to support its Research and Development efforts; that Allied is making important strides forward to position itself as a leader in the medical cannabis space, that Allied intends to make a series of proposed trademark and other intellectual property protection filings, as part of the Company’s Intellectual Property and Pharma Development (IP&PD) Strategy, statements respecting the joint development, manufacturing, and introduction of products, and the use of proceeds from financing efforts.There can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information in this release include: the Company’s exposure to legal and regulatory risk; the effect of the legalization of adult-use cannabis in Canada and Colombia on the medical cannabis industry is unknown and may significantly and negatively affect the Company’s medical cannabis business; that the medical benefits, viability, safety, efficacy, dosing and social acceptance of cannabis are not as currently expected; that adverse changes or developments affecting the Company’s main or planned facilities may have an adverse effect on the Company; that the medical cannabis industry and market may not continue to exist or develop as anticipated or the Company may not be able to succeed in this market; risks related to completion of the greenhouse construction in Colombia, risks related to market competition; risks related to the proposed adult-use cannabis industry and market in Canada and Colombia including the Company’s ability to enter into or compete in such markets; that the Company has a limited operating history and a history of net losses and that it may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; risks related to the Company’s current or proposed international operations; risks related to future third party strategic alliances or the expansion of currently existing relationships with third parties; that the Company may not be able to successfully identify and execute future acquisitions or dispositions or successfully manage the impacts of such transactions on its operations; risks inherent to the operation of an agricultural business; that the Company may be unable to attract, develop and retain key personnel; risks resulting from significant interruptions to the Company’s access to certain key inputs such as raw materials, electricity, water and other utilities; that the Company may be unable to transport its cannabis products to patients in a safe and efficient manner; risks related to recalls of the Company’s cannabis products or product liability or regulatory claims or actions involving the Company’s cannabis products; risks related to the Company’s reliance on pharmaceutical distributors; that the Company, or the cannabis industry more generally, may receive unfavourable publicity or become subject to negative consumer or investor perception; that certain events or developments in the cannabis industry more generally may impact the Company’s reputation or its relationships with customers or suppliers; that the Company may not be able to obtain adequate insurance coverage in respect of the risks that it faces, that the premiums for such insurance may not continue to be commercially justifiable or that there may be coverage limitations and other exclusions which may result in such insurance not being sufficient; that the Company may become subject to liability arising from fraudulent or illegal activity by its employees, contractors, consultants and others; that the Company may experience breaches of security at its facilities or losses as a result of the theft of its products; risks related to the Company’s information technology systems; that the Company may be unable to sustain its revenue growth and development; that the Company may be unable to expand its operations quickly enough to meet demand or manage its operations beyond their current scale; that the Company may be unable to secure adequate or reliable sources of necessary funding; risks related to, or associated with, the Company’s exposure to reporting requirements; risks related to conflicts of interest; risks related to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; risks related to the Company’s potential exposure to greater-than-anticipated tax liabilities; risks related to the protection and enforcement of the Company’s intellectual property rights, or the intellectual property that it licenses from others; that the Company may become subject to allegations that it or its licensors are in violation of the intellectual property rights of third parties; that the Company may not realize the full benefit of the clinical trials or studies that it participates in; that the Company may not realize the full benefit of its licenses if the licensed material has less market appeal than expected and the licenses may not be profitable; as well as any other risks that may be further described in and the risk factors discussed in the Company’s continuous disclosure including its Management’s Discussion and Analysis sections in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed under the Company’s profile at www.sec.gov.Although management has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information in this presentation, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information in this presentation. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers and viewers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date of this release or the date indicated, regardless of the time of delivery of the presentation. The Company disclaims any intention, obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

CBJ Newsmakers