Allocadia Recognized for MarTech Industry Leadership With Second Consecutive MarTech Breakthrough Award

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allocadia , the leader in Marketing Performance Management (MPM), today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best Marketing Performance Management Company” award, for the second straight year, in the 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. The awards are conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

Allocadia enables more than 14,000 marketers at B2B and B2C organizations to plan strategically, invest with purpose, and ultimately make better decisions to maximize marketing’s impact on the business. The company’s easy-to-use MPM platform enables marketing teams and company leadership to get full visibility into where marketing is investing, how spend aligns to corporate plans, and how impactful those investments are.“Today’s modern marketing department is run like its own business, and is expected to identify the real ROI of their marketing spending,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Allocadia is delivering a breakthrough MPM platform that radically transforms how the marketing team operates. We’re thrilled to recognize Allocadia with a second consecutive ‘Best Marketing Performance Management Company’ award in the annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.”The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology- related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.“Marketers face so many hurdles today, including misaligned plans, poor visibility into spend, and a lack of confidence in marketing’s impact on the business,” said Kristine Steuart, Co-Founder and CEO of Allocadia. “Allocadia helps marketing teams create operational excellence, giving our customers confidence to know where and how their budget is spent, enabling them to make better decisions that drive bigger business impact.”Allocadia customers have reduced the time spent on budgeting and planning by 90% and gained 100% investment visibility by centralizing on one platform. Customers have gained control of their investments and increased marketing ROI by 2.5x. With the ability to consolidate spend data for better visibility, marketers can ease the pain involved in reallocating budget and gain greater clarity into marketing investments. With Allocadia’s platform flexibility, customers can shape it to best fit their unique needs, whether it’s managing budgets across multiple currencies or pivoting plans in a changing economy. Their ability to integrate with a broad partner ecosystem also means customers can create automated workflows between platforms with the click of a button, streamlining burdensome processes. Tour the product to learn more about how Allocadia enables marketing teams to create operational excellence in their organization.About Allocadia

Say good-bye to multiple spreadsheets, disparate data sets and misaligned marketing plans. The recognized leader in Marketing Performance Management (MPM), Allocadia’s budget management and strategic planning platform is the foundation for operational excellence for marketing leaders and their teams. Powered with data-driven insights, marketing leaders can visualize what’s working to enable greater planning agility. Companies like GE Healthcare, Unilever, Informatica and Charles Schwab manage more than $25 billion marketing dollars within Allocadia, which enables them to save up to 40% of the time they spend on budgeting and planning as well as double their pipeline-to-spend ratio and ROI. Learn how to run marketing like a business at Allocadia.com .About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .Contact

