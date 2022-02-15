Allstate Canada Joins Inclusion Canada in the Fight Against Ableism

MARKHAM, Ontario, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allstate Insurance Company of Canada (“Allstate Canada”) is partnering with Inclusion Canada (formerly the Canadian Association for Community Living) to launch a public education campaign focused on ableism and how it impacts the lives of people with disabilities.

“Ableism is the belief, and practice of the belief, that people who have a disability are of less value than others,” says Krista Carr, Executive Vice President of Inclusion Canada. “Ableism leads to exclusion and marginalization across the lifespan (of people with disabilities). Segregated schooling, inaccessible communities, and high rates of poverty are all ultimately grounded in ableism.”

Last year, Inclusion Canada brought together a diverse group of individuals with an intellectual disability to share insights on how ableism has impacted their day-to-day life, and the ways people without disabilities can become better allies. Although over one in five (22%) people in Canada aged 15 years and older identify as having a disability, most Canadians do not understand or remain unaware of the impact ableism has on the lives of people with disabilities.

The public education campaign, which runs from February to April 2022, will help Canadians define ableism and understand its impact, as well as provide a platform for people with disabilities to share their stories and advocate for a more inclusive society.

Allstate Canada supports Inclusion Canada’s vision that every Canadian should have opportunities to lead a fulfilling life and it is possible to create a more equitable society where people with disabilities have access to the same opportunities as everyone else.

Allstate Canada is proud to support this campaign and encourages its employees, customers and network of communications channels to help amplify Inclusion Canada’s goal to educate Canadians on ableism.

“We stand committed in our purpose to bring strength, experience and care to everything we do,” says Ryan Michel, President and CEO of Allstate Canada. “This not only applies to our customers and ensuring that they are in good hands, but also in support of our community partners. Inclusion Canada is helping to build a more inclusive society for people with an intellectual disability and their families, and we’re glad to be able to use our platform to help the organization educate Canadians on ableism.”

Allstate Canada’s social and community impact strategy includes fostering an environment of inclusion, engagement and empowerment for those who experience barriers to participation. Between 2020 – 2021, Allstate Canada donated $50,000 to Inclusion Canada in support of the initial development of the public education campaign, and another $20,000 to support the organization’s federation members across the provinces it serves.

To learn more about Allstate Canada’s social and community impact strategy visit www.allstate.ca/webpages/about/community.aspx.

To learn more about the campaign, visit https://inclusioncanada.ca/this-is-ableism/

About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and auto insurer focused on providing its customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to reassure both customers and employees with its “You’re in Good Hands®” promise and is proud to have been named a Best Employer in Canada for nine consecutive years. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates through partnerships with charitable organizations, employee giving and volunteerism. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca. For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca.

About Inclusion Canada

Inclusion Canada is a national federation of 13 provincial-territorial associations and over 300 local associations working to advance the full inclusion and human rights of people with an intellectual disability and their families. We lead the way in building an inclusive Canada by strengthening families, defending rights, and transforming communities into places where everyone belongs.



