Alludo Survey: Neurodivergent Workers Significantly Enrich Companies’ Capacity for Innovation, Problem-Solving, Yet Remain Overlooked by Employers

OTTAWA, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alludo, a global technology company helping people work better and live better, announces today the results of its Neurodiversity at Work survey highlighting how the traditional workplace is missing out on top talent by failing to support the needs of neurodiverse employees. These workers can bring exceptional skills and much needed strengths to businesses, with the survey highlighting that over 50% of neurodivergent employees can increase workplace flexibility, creativity, and bring diverse ways of thinking that allow them to tackle challenges in unique ways.

Up to 20% of the global population is neurodivergent. That means they perceive and interact with the world differently than the neurotypical majority, and have one or more neurological differences that may include ADHD, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Dyslexia, Dyspraxia, and others.

“It’s clear that even within organizations that have improved representation across certain groups, there’s a dimension that remains continually overlooked, under-valued, and underdiscussed: neurodiversity,” said Becca Chambers, SVP of Global Brand and Communications at Alludo. “In supported environments, neurodivergent individuals thrive and offer a wealth of strengths and abilities that allow them to make exciting discoveries and challenge the status quo. These exceptionalities are especially valuable now as businesses are struggling to find and retain talent. Embracing neurodiversity in the workforce is not only the right thing to do; it’s smart business.”

The survey polled 902 non-managers, managers, directors, VPs, and C-Level office workers between the ages of 18-65 living in the US and UK. Data reveals that neurodiverse workers can add exceptional value to a business through:

Strong observational skills and attention to detail 40%

Ability to stay focused for long periods of time 36.7%

Excellent ability to recognize patterns 34.6%

Excellent math skills 34.4%

However, the traditional workplace continues to function for the neurotypical majority, alienating and further stigmatizing neurodiverse talent. According to the survey, this disconnect has resulted in 51% of neurodivergent workers thinking about quitting or having left their job because they do not feel their employer is doing enough to support their needs. When different age groups were asked if they have quit or would consider quitting, younger employees were most likely to look for jobs elsewhere:

Aged 18-24: 52%

Aged 25-34: 54.5%

Aged 35-44: 48.8%

Aged 45-54: 35.8%

Aged 55-64: 27.9%

While neurodiversity is often invisible, it is undoubtedly present throughout all organizations. Business leaders should see this as an opportunity to redesign outdated work processes to be more inclusive and accessible, while also creating a culture of psychological safety where all their employees—neurodiverse or not—can thrive. Not only does this benefit those who identify as neurodivergent but also makes room for more diverse ways of thinking, which is vital for continuous innovation and change.

“The need for innovative thinking will only become more important with the widespread adoption of sophisticated AI in the workplace,” said Chambers. “As conventional work gets automated, the ability to innovate, think outside the box, and approach problems with entirely different frameworks will become significantly more valuable.”

Alludo’s Neurodiversity at Work Survey was fielded in February 2023 with data from 902 respondents working across 25 industries in the US and UK. To see the full results of Alludo’s Neurodiversity at Work Survey Report, click here.

To learn how Alludo’s professional caliber graphics, virtualization, and productivity solutions are finely tuned for the digital remote workforce delivering the freedom to work when, where, and how you want, click here.

About Alludo

Alludo™ is a global technology company helping people work better and live better. We’re the people behind award-winning, globally recognizable brands including Parallels®, Corel®, MindManager®, and WinZip®.

Our professional-caliber graphics, virtualization, and productivity solutions are finely tuned for the digital remote workforce delivering the freedom to work when, where, and how you want.

With a 35+ year legacy of innovation, Alludo empowers all you do, helping more than 2.5 million paying customers to enable, ideate, create, and share on any device, anywhere. To learn more, visit www.alludo.com.

© 2023 Cascade Parent Limited trading as Alludo. All rights reserved. Alludo, and the Alludo logo are trademarks of Cascade Parent Limited in Canada, the United States and/or elsewhere. Corel, CorelDRAW, MindManager, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. For all notices and legal information please visit www.alludo.com/en/legal, www.corel.com/en/legal-information/ and www.parallels.com/about/legal/.

Media Contact

Ashley Ruess

[email protected]

www.alludo.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d36598c9-8e75-4742-a7e9-1d6de036f15f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a9e7936-eacc-4986-a6d6-37218a940236



CBJ Newsmakers