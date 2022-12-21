Alpha Lithium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (“Alpha” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company has adopted an advance notice policy (the “Policy”) in connection with the nomination process for the Company’s directors. The Policy will be presented to shareholders for ratification and approval at the next shareholder meeting of the Company.

The purpose of the Policy is to provide shareholders, directors and management of the Company with a clear framework for nominating directors of the Company. The Policy establishes a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of the Company must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual general or special meeting of shareholders and sets out the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form in order for any director nominee to be eligible for election at any annual or special meeting of shareholders.

For all meetings of shareholders of the Company: (a) in the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, notice of a director nomination must be given to the Company not less than 30 days nor more than 65 days prior to the date of the annual meeting of shareholders. However, if the annual meeting of shareholders is called for a date that is less than 50 days after the date (the “Notice Date”) on which the meeting was first announced, notice may be made no later than the 10th day following the Notice Date; and (b) in the case of a special meeting of shareholders (which is not also an annual meeting) called for the purpose of electing directors (whether or not called for other purposes), notice of a director nomination must be given to the Company no later than the 15th day following the day on the meeting was first announced.

The Policy is effective immediately. At the next shareholder meeting of the Company, the Company will seek shareholder approval and ratification of the Policy. In the event that shareholders determine not to ratify the Policy by ordinary resolution, the Policy shall terminate and be void and of no further force and effect following the termination of the Meeting. A copy of the Policy is available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile. A summary of the Policy will also be included in the management information circular of the Company prepared in connection with the next shareholder’s meeting.

About Alpha Lithium (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1)

Alpha Lithium is a team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar and Hombre Muerto Salars. In Tolillar, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina’s last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned “Lithium Triangle”. In Hombre Muerto, we continue to expand our 5,000+ hectare (12,570 acres) foothold in one of the world’s highest quality, longest producing, lithium salars. Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include Orocobre Limited, Galaxy Lithium, Livent Corporation, and POSCO in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Orocobre in Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in Salar de Cauchari.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the results of further brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

The NEO Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.



