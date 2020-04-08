Alpha Lithium Updates Key Leadership

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (“Alpha” or the “Company”) today is pleased to advise it has selected Mr. David Guerrero to lead the strategically vital position of Argentine country manager along with an announcement elevating Mr. Brad Nichol to the role of CEO and President of the Company.

Officially welcomed to Alpha Lithium today as country manager, David Guerrero brings almost 20 years of international leadership experience in the mining industry, ten of them specifically related to lithium as a specialty product. He has held various roles with mining major Rio Tinto as well as senior management positions with Canadian Lithium 1 and with Australian-based Galaxy Resources (ASX: GXY), where he undertook a key role in driving the recent USD $280M M&A transaction with giant Korean steel maker POSCO for mineral resources at the Hombre Muerto salar, the best quality brine producing district in Argentina. He has formerly served as President to the Salta Mining Providers Chamber, and as the AUSCHAM (Argentine–Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry) chapter’s Vice President, Mr. Guerrero brings indispensable local knowledge and communal leadership recognized across Argentina’s Northern Region.Brad Nichol, Company CEO notes, “We are extremely fortunate to bring David on board as he brings a rare combination of strategic big company, big picture, international experience combined with an incredibly comprehensive and meaningful local presence that is both respected and appreciated in the Argentine lithium sector. We look forward to his insights and support as we continue to build this exciting venture.”ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION“Brad Nichol”Brad Nichol

President, CEO and DirectorAbout Alpha Lithium (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF)Alpha Lithium is a growing team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders who bring a big picture de-risked and proven approach to global lithium mining. They have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of the last regional undeveloped land plays encompassing +27,500 hectares (67,954 acres) at Argentina’s Tolillar Salar in the heart of the renowned “Lithium Triangle” in an area surrounded by successful operators and multi-billion-dollar lithium assets. For more information visit: https://alphalithium.com/ and follow us on Twitter or Facebook .



Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. While these statements reflect management’s current plans, projections and intents, by their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. The Company’s actual results, programs, activities and financial position could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CBJ Newsmakers