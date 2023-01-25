Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc. Announces the Launch of a Center of Excellence for AI in 3D for Gaming and Brands

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc. (“Alpha” or the “Company”) (CSE: ALPA) (OTC PINK: APETF) (FSE: 9HN0) a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in metaverse related products and immersive technologies, Web 3.0 applications including: NFTs, blockchain gaming, esports, ecommerce, and other high growth opportunities, is pleased to announce the launch of a Center of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) in 3D and Content Production. The center will focus on developing cutting-edge AI technologies to improve the efficiency and quality of 3D modeling, optimization and automated content production.

The Company believes that the use of AI in 3D asset production will reduce the costs and time required for asset creation and thus increase profitability of such projects. By automating repetitive tasks and enabling real-time adjustments to assets, the Company expects that AI can be used to streamline the production process and allow for more creativity and innovation in the final product.

“We are seeing great value in our use of artificial intelligence in our sales and production departments. We believe that building an AI-enabled workforce is crucial for driving more productive creative output and staying competitive in the rapidly evolving metaverse industry,” said Brian Wilneff, CEO of Alpha Metaverse. “We expect that our Center of Excellence for AI in 3D will allow us to harness the power of AI to create more immersive and engaging experiences for our clients and their customers. Our AI pipelines are already being used to improve margins through efficient delivery of our Company’s products and services as well as bring in new business.”

The Company plans to staff the center with a team of experts in AI and 3D asset production, who are expected to work closely with other departments within The Company with the aim of integrating AI technologies into the Company’s existing production pipelines for its customers in order to drive higher levels of closed sales and profitability in solutions and services.

According to Gartner, centers of excellence are, “A physical or virtual center of knowledge concentrating existing expertise and resources in a discipline or capability to attain and sustain world-class performance and value.” Centers of Excellence often involve stakeholders, subject matter experts, as well as employees who produce the work.

According to a recent report published by PwC, the report indicates global GDP could be up to 14% higher by 2030 as a result of AI, the equivalent of an additional $15.7 trillion, making AI the biggest commercial opportunity in today’s fast changing economy.

To learn more about how our Center of Excellence for AI can help your 3D gaming, content and production needs, contact [email protected]

About Alpha Metaverse:

Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc. (CSE: ALPA) (OTC: APETF) (FRA: 9HN0) is a publicly traded company, holding a portfolio of assets in gaming, Metaverse technology and studio services that focuses on emerging industries such as esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce, and other high growth opportunities. Operational units include: Shape Immersive, a full service metaverse studio building the future of web3 gaming and virtual retail experiences for Fortune 500 companies and beyond through 3D, NFT, XR and game production; MANA, a custom-built SaaS solution and innovation lab that empowers partner companies to level up their community engagement by launching their own gaming platforms; GamerzArena, a gaming platform that provides an esports ecosystem for all gamers. The platform provides video game contests for top titles where gamers can compete for cash and prizes. Alpha clients and partners include RTFKT, Olympics, Star Altas, Red Bull, Intel, TED and more. Learn more at: www.alphametaverse.com

