AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. Announces Strategic Partnership with XCAVE Studios Inc. to Develop Next-Generation Branded Experiences in Fortnite

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. (“AlphaGen” or the “Company”) (CSE: AIC | OTC: APETF | FSE: W4V), a leader in AI technology for 3D content, gaming, entertainment, and retail, today proudly announces its strategic partnership with the renowned game development and visual effects company, XCAVE Studios Inc (“XCAVE”). This collaboration plans to create unparalleled branded experiences within the Fortnite universe, targeting Fortune 500 clients and leveraging the massive market opportunity presented by new sponsorship, content creation and commerce opportunities inside gaming ecosystems.

XCAVE Studios, with its headquarters in Toronto, Canada, and expansions into Europe and South America, brings a wealth of expertise in immersive experiences across advertising, games, and entertainment, powered by cutting-edge real-time and generative AI technologies.

This announcement comes on the heels of The Walt Disney Company’s groundbreaking investment of $1.5 billion in Epic Games. This investment is not just a testament to the burgeoning potential of digital experiences but also paves the way for an innovative games and entertainment universe that will magnify the enchantment of Disney’s stories and experiences.

A New Era of Digital Engagement

Fortnite represents a frontier for digital engagement, boasting over 400 million registered players, with a majority within the 18-34 age bracket, highlighting the platform’s vast, diverse, and actively engaged audience. The platform’s infrastructure is built to scale, capable of supporting massive events such as the Travis Scott concert, which saw participation from 12.3 million players. Fortnite’s built-in commerce system and avatar customization options present new avenues for revenue and deeper brand engagement, offering an attractive proposition for AlphaGen and XCAVE Studios’ Fortune 500 clientele.

The Strategic Advantage

The partnership between AlphaGen and XCAVE Studios is poised to harness the following strategic advantages within Fortnite:

Broad Audience Reach: Engage with a young, global audience, with high engagement metrics, including 250 million monthly active players.

Engage with a young, global audience, with high engagement metrics, including 250 million monthly active players. Scalability and Reliability: Leverage an infrastructure designed for large-scale events, ensuring seamless experiences for vast numbers of concurrent participants.

Leverage an infrastructure designed for large-scale events, ensuring seamless experiences for vast numbers of concurrent participants. Built-in Commerce: Utilize Fortnite’s in-game commerce system for direct monetization through virtual goods or experiences, with a generous revenue share model.

Utilize Fortnite’s in-game commerce system for direct monetization through virtual goods or experiences, with a generous revenue share model. Customization and Engagement: Enhance brand engagement through Fortnite’s extensive customization options, including branded outfits and cosmetics.

Enhance brand engagement through Fortnite’s extensive customization options, including branded outfits and cosmetics. Streamlined Publishing and Viral Marketing: Benefit from Fortnite’s streamlined publishing process and its social features to maximize content sharing and user attraction.

A Vision for the Future

“Our partnership with XCAVE Studios represents a significant milestone in our journey to redefine the landscape of branded digital experiences,” said Jonathan Anastas, Chairman of the Board of AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. “By establishing a branded experience leadership position inside Fortnite’s dynamic and expansive platform, we are setting the stage for our clients to connect with their audiences in the most interactive, engaging ways possible. This initiative is a leap forward in our mission to merge technology, creativity, and commerce in unprecedented ways.”

“Based on our understanding of Fortnite’s product roadmap, we believe it is going to become the de facto Metaverse infrastructure for all branded experiences. There is no other platform that offers the same caliber of scalability and reliability,” said Rod Hurtado, Executive Producer at XCAVE Studios Inc. “AlphaGen has a proven track record of attracting Fortune 500 clients. We look forward to working with AlphaGen to shape this exciting and playful future.”

