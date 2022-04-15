Alpharand, the Canadian-Based Startup Releases Their Gamefi and Metaverse Protocol

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpharand (ARD), a Canadian-based startup has just released their Gamefi and Metaverse protocol on the Avalanche ecosystem with a high-end secured interface. This protocol enables players to earn tokens at any point of winning each game played with its play-to-earn feature. It also enables users to exchange properties bought on the Metaverse with ARD tokens so they can be sold on any chain in the Avalanche ecosystem.

In recent times, the world has witnessed a massive adaptation of the metaverse and web 3 which are super higher than in the dot-com era (web 2). The gaming platforms which originated from the era of video games, console games, and mobile games have received numerous billions of downloads making the gaming sector a high-performing media in recent times. This has created a gap for the adaptation of not just online games but protocols that will enhance gaming in the metaverse and as well flourish with commerce as play-to-earn and commercialisation of games have taken the floor in the gaming sector to attract more gamers and give rewards for participating in these games.

Alpharand has positioned itself to tap into this opportunity by releasing the ARD token which doesn’t only involve play-to-earn for gamers but also gives access to users to acquire properties in the metaverse and as well to exchange tokens on any other chain in the avalanche ecosystem.

Web 3 technology has made it easy for users to create content, own, control, and monetise their content through the implementation of Blockchain and cryptocurrencies. This is what enables NFTs and this is the role of Alpharand in the gaming industry.

Alpharand makes it seamless for gamers to migrate from the local version of gaming in web 2 to the modern gaming structure through its virtual gaming system which also gives the user the ability to earn. These benefits are not limited to gamers as general users who are not interested in gaming can leverage the token’s usability for metaverse real estate purchases and token exchange with various chains in the Avalanche ecosystem.

With the virtual gaming structure of Alpharand token, it combines the use of Artificial Reality and Virtual Reality which have been in existence in recent times.

Web 3 implementation has played a key role in the evolution of gaming systems and Alpharand is leveraging that to make virtual gaming an interesting one for both gamers and non-gamers who are interested in the future of technology and are willing to flow with the trend with other aspects that interests them aside gaming.

Alpharand has bagged partnerships with reputable companies like Gameloft, Coin Payments, and Zero. This will make the integration of the ARD token in various gaming schemes an easy one.

With a hard cap of Two Million dollars and a total supply of Fifty Million tokens, ARD token is accessible and can be obtained through various means.

Alpharand token can be purchased on presale for $0.04 and subsequently listed for public sale on a Decentralised Exchange for $0.2.

Apart from presale, there will be airdrops and whitelisting of over 12% of the token within the first 5 quarters of token release to enable circulation of the token.

The token can also be bought by using NFTs in Exchange or other coins or tokens listed as trading pairs with it on various exchanges when listed.

