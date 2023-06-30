Alpha’s Studio, Shape Immersive, Collaborates with Innovative Web3 Platform, Weebox, to Build Metaverse Digital Anime Collectables

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. (CSE: AIC) (FSE: W4V), (OTC PINK: APETF) (“Alpha” or the “Company”), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in metaverse AI, gaming and generative artificial intelligence, is thrilled to announce that it will, in collaboration with KLKTN Ltd. (“KLKTN”), work on the development of virtual experiences and digital collectibles.

Alpha’s studio, Shape Immersive (“Shape”) has previously collaborated with KLKTN, developing innovative NFT manga and anime platforms, including Weebox. Weebox is a premier platform catering to the needs of manga and anime enthusiasts, offering a virtual retail space to acquire and trade officially licensed digital collectibles. Be sure to check out Weebox’s webpage to learn more.

Founded in 2021, KLKTN hosts a digital platform built for a new era in fandom and entertainment IP-focused collectables. KLKTN strives to create a new economy around the most influential manga and anime IPs. Through KLKTN, fans across the globe can own digital collectibles from their favorite manga and anime, showcase their collections in virtual rooms, and connect with fellow fans.

KLKTN has garnered support from renowned investors, including Dapper Labs, the force behind popular ventures like CryptoKitties and NBA Top Shot and the minds behind the development of Flow blockchain, Animoca Brands, a blockchain gaming company boasting an impressive portfolio of approximately 380 companies, BEENOS, a prominent Japanese internet and entertainment company, and Gusto Collective, a brand-tech group known for their fusion of storytelling and immersive technology.

“The Shape team continues to deliver above and beyond our expectations. We are all blown away by their depth of knowledge and expertise in the realm of 3D,” said Daisuke Iwase, CEO of KLKTN. “Their attention to detail and willingness to push the boundaries of what is possible has resulted in what we believe to be truly innovative and engaging experiences for our customers.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with KLKTN, a leading company in the anime and manga industry, to produce virtual experiences and digital collectibles,” expressed Brian Wilneff, CEO of Alpha. “We believe that the partnership between our two entities paves the way for expansive market opportunities, capitalizing on the surging demand for digital collectibles. By merging our proficiency in emerging technologies with KLKTN’s stronghold in manga and anime IPs, we will aim to curate mesmerizing virtual experiences that captivate fans and collectors across the globe. This collaboration establishes our position within the realm of digital collectibles.”

AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. (CSE: AIC) (OTC: APETF) (FSE: W4V) is a publicly traded company, holding a portfolio of assets in metaverse, gaming and generative AI. Operational units include: Shape Immersive, a full service metaverse studio building the future of web3 gaming and virtual retail experiences for Fortune 500 companies and beyond through 3D, NFT, XR and game production; MANA, a custom-built Gaming SaaS solution and innovation lab that empowers partner companies to level up their community engagement by launching their own competitive gaming platforms; GamerzArena, a gaming platform that provides an esports ecosystem for all gamers. The platform provides video game contests for top titles where gamers can compete for cash and prizes. Alpha clients and partners include RTFKT, Olympics, Star Altas, Red Bull, Intel, TED and more. Learn more at: alphagen.co.

