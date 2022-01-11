Alphawave Collaborates with Microchip on AlphaCore 112Gbps IP for 800G and 1.6T Ethernet Applications

London, United Kingdom, and Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alphawave IP (LN:AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, is pleased to announce that Microchip Technology has selected Alphawave’s AlphaCore100 for its next-generation META-DX2 1.6Tbps Ethernet retimer family. This represents an important milestone for Alphawave as it validates another large customer has adopted its low-power and high-performance 112Gbps IP.

Tony Pialis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alphawave stated: “Microchip was an early customer of Alphawave and we congratulate them on their newly announced META-DX2 solution. This solution leverages our 112Gbps IP that we first delivered to Microchip in 2021. We are pleased to welcome Microchip to the ranks of Alphawave customers that will be taking their solutions to market in 2022.”

Microchip’s META-DX2 is the industry’s most compact 1.6T Ethernet PHY solution with up to 800GbE connectivity for Cloud Data Centers, 5G and AI. The product leverages Alphawave’s low-power 112Gbps PAM4 SerDes IP that was first developed beginning in 2017 and qualified for production in 2018.

Babak Samimi, Vice President of Microchip stated: “We partnered with Alphawave on the 112Gbps generation of our META-DX2 terabit-scale Ethernet PHY product line based on the proven performance of their IP. By working with Alphawave, we have realized world-leading performance and ensuring we achieve our desired time to market. We look forward to supporting our customers on integration of META-DX2 into their platforms over the coming months.”

About Alphawave IP

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in Toronto, Canada in 2017, by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to focus on the hardest-to-solve connectivity challenges. To find out more about Alphawave IP, visit: awaveip.com

Trademarks

All registered trademarks and other trademarks belong to their respective owners.



CBJ Newsmakers