AltaLink becomes first Canadian utility to be re-designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company™ and earns third consecutive safety excellence award

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At an awards ceremony hosted by the Canadian Electricity Association (CEA) last night in Ottawa, AltaLink received two awards recognizing a strong commitment to both sustainability and safety in its operations.

The CEA announced that AltaLink has been re-designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company™, becoming the first-ever Canadian utility to receive re-designation.The designation was developed by the CEA for utility companies across Canada and requires utilities to commit to standards for environmental and social responsibility. In addition, companies must also pass a third-party external verification to ensure adherence to the standard. In 2013, AltaLink was the first electricity transmission company and only the second electricity company in Canada to receive the award.“AltaLink was honoured to be the first electricity transmission company in Canada to receive the Sustainable Electricity Company™ designation and we’re very proud to be the first Canadian utility to achieve re-designation,” said Scott Thon, President and Chief Executive Officer of AltaLink. “This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of our customers, communities and employees through sustainable business practices.” “AltaLink’s Sustainable Electricity Company™ re-designation sets a new standard for electricity companies across Canada. We are proud to recognize AltaLink, for the second time, with a visible demonstration that they are part of the solution to increase environmental sustainability in our industry,” said Francis Bradley, President and CEO of the Canadian Electricity Association.For more information about the Sustainable Electricity Company™ designation, please visit: www.SustainableElectricityCompany.ca AltaLink awarded for safety excellenceFor the third consecutive year, AltaLink has been awarded the CEA President’s Award for Safety Excellence for transmission companies with 501-1,000 full-time employees. The award is given to corporate utilities that achieve the top ranking in Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF) among utilities of comparable size in generation, transmission, or distribution operations.“Our pursuit of safety is what drives us in the field and in the office. There is nothing more important to AltaLink than the safety of our employees,” said Thon. “Together, our team works hard to make safety top of mind each and every day.”AltaLink publishes 2019 Sustainability StoriesAltaLink continues to push to forward its mission to safely deliver reliable, affordable and clean energy to customers.Today, AltaLink published its 2019 Sustainability Stories highlighting AltaLink’s ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of customers, communities and employees through sustainable business practices. You can read the report and learn more at www.altalink.ca.About AltaLink

Headquartered in Calgary, with offices in Edmonton, Red Deer and Lethbridge, AltaLink is Alberta's largest electricity transmission provider. AltaLink is partnering with its customers to provide innovative solutions to meet the province's demand for reliable and affordable energy. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, AltaLink is part of a global group of companies delivering energy services to customers worldwide.

