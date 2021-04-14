AltaLink receives highest honour from United Way of Calgary and Area for community impact

CALGARY, Alberta, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the United Way of Calgary and Area selected AltaLink as the recipient of the 2020 President’s Award as part of its annual Community Impact Awards.

The President’s Award honours exceptional contribution to the United Way and the local community.

“AltaLink is an incredible example of corporate leadership in the community – their entire team takes social good to heart, which we have seen first-hand for the past 20 years of partnership,” says Karen Young, President and CEO, United Way of Calgary and Area. “I am proud of their commitment, their tenacity, and their unwavering support for people in need of a hand up during challenging times. Thank you to the entire team for everything you have done for Calgary and the surrounding area.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AltaLink adapted quickly to move its annual employee giving campaign, Powerful Giving, to a virtual format. The 2020 campaign ran from October 26 to November 2, and the theme was ‘Essential to our Community.’

AltaLink employees, contractors and retirees rallied to make it AltaLink’s most impactful campaign to date, participating in online events in record numbers, collecting more than 5,100 items as part of a collection drive and volunteering in the community as part of AltaLink’s Days of Caring initiative.

With all donations matched dollar for dollar by AltaLink’s shareholders, at the end of the campaign AltaLink was proud to announce a record-breaking more than $1 million in donations to charities across the province.

“Since the start of the pandemic, our employees have continued to work safely as an essential service to keep the lights on for Albertans, and I’m incredibly proud of how they brought that same energy to our 2020 giving campaign,” said Gary Hart, AltaLink’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “This award is a reflection of the innovation, commitment and giving spirit that our team demonstrated in support of our communities, so it is an honour to receive this special recognition from the United Way of Calgary and Area.”

AltaLink has been holding its Powerful Giving annual campaign since 2002, and is proud to have raised more than $8.5 million to support the communities where we live and work.

Headquartered in Calgary, with offices in Edmonton, Red Deer and Lethbridge, AltaLink is Alberta’s largest electricity transmission provider. AltaLink is partnering with its customers to provide innovative solutions to meet the province’s demand for reliable and affordable energy. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, AltaLink is part of a global group of companies delivering energy services to customers worldwide.

For more information please contact:

Scott Schreiner

Vice President, Communications

AltaLink Management Ltd.

Phone: 403.880.0275

E-mail: scott.schreiner@altalink.ca

CBJ Newsmakers