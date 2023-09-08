Alzheimer Society Research Program now open

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Each year, the Alzheimer Society Research Program funds the best and brightest dementia researchers across Canada by providing millions of dollars in awards and grants. This year’s competition is now open. Dementia researchers can kickstart their big idea by applying for funding at alzheimer.ca/Apply .

The Alzheimer Society Research Program (ASRP) is led by the Alzheimer Society of Canada, with lead partner Brain Canada Foundation, and support from Saskatchewan Health Research Foundation and Fonds de recherche du Québec – Santé. The program’s goal is to help serve people living with dementia and caregivers, to better understand dementia and find ways to mitigate against it.

“The ASRP is one of our flagship initiatives each year,” said Dr. Louise Scrocchi, Research Executive, Alzheimer Society of Canada. “We are excited to see what the next group of researchers brings to us so that we might help them improve the lives of people living with dementia. We are also grateful to donors and partners who continue to provide support to help shape the future of dementia in Canada.”

The ASRP is one of Canada’s most innovative hubs for dementia research, helping dementia researchers accelerate their work – from ideas to impact. First launched in 1989, the ASRP has provided nearly $73 million in research funding to hundreds of researchers. In 2023, the Alzheimer Society funded 44 researchers, the largest number to date. The grants and awards include Doctoral Awards, Postdoctoral Fellowships, the New Investigator Operating Grants and Proof of Concept Grants.

“We take great pride in collaborating with our partners, including Alzheimer Society of Canada, to support and drive groundbreaking research in the field of dementia,” says Dr. Viviane Poupon, President and CEO of Brain Canada. “Investing in research is crucial to understand and improve the quality of life of seniors in this country.”

The ASRP has been made possible by the Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF), an innovative arrangement between the government of Canada (through Health Canada), the Brain Canada Foundation, and the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

Brain Canada is a long-time funding partner of the ASRP. As lead partner in the 2024 research cycle, Brain Canada has committed $600,000 for up to 12 Proof of Concept grants, and $200,000 for up to two New Investigator grants.

Saskatchewan Health Research Foundation is contributing $100,000 in 2024 toward Proof of Concept, Doctoral and Post-doctoral awards, and grants.

Fonds de recherche du Québec – Santé is contributing the following:

Doctoral awards – $12,500 per year for the first three years and $25,000 for the fourth year

Post-doctoral awards (PhD) – $22,500 per year for two years; post-doctoral awards outside of Quebec (PhD and MD) – $22,500 per year for two years with a $10,000 supplement per year; and post-doctoral awards (MD) – $23,250 per year for two years.

Unfortunately, each year, promising work goes unfunded. More investment and funding for dementia research is needed so that we do not leave potentially life-changing ideas unexplored. You can give directly to support dementia research in Canada by visiting alzheimer.ca/donate

Applications for the ASRP competition are due by November 3rd, 2023, at 5:00 PM EST. Results will be announced in the late spring/early summer 2024, and funding will be dispersed starting July 2024. See the full application details at alzheimer.ca/Apply .

About the Alzheimer Society

The Alzheimer Society is Canada’s leading nationwide health charity for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Active in communities across Canada, the Society provides information, programs, and services to those living with a diagnosis and their caregivers. The Alzheimer Society Research Program is Canada’s leading funder of research into better understanding the causes of dementia, improving treatment and care, and towards finding cures.

About Brain Canada

Brain Canada plays a unique and invaluable role as a national convenor of those who support and advance brain research. A greater understanding of how the brain works contributes to the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of disorders of the brain, ultimately improving the health outcomes of people in Canada and around the world. Visit Braincanada.ca or @BrainCanada

About Saskatchewan Health Research Foundation

The Saskatchewan Health Research Foundation funds, supports and promotes the impact of health research that matters to Saskatchewan.

About Fonds de recherche du Québec – Santé

Disease prevention. Better care. Our scientists are looking for solutions so that we can live healthier lives. At the Fonds de recherche du Québec – Santé offers financial support while ensuring the strategic and coherent development of health science research in Québec.

For more information, please contact:

James Harrison, Communications Manager

Alzheimer Society of Canada

[email protected]

1-800-616-8816 ext. 2955



