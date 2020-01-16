Amazon Investing $1Billion in India

CBJ — Amazon plans to invest US$1 billion in digitizing small and medium businesses in India.

Founder Jeff Bezos made the announcement while on a business trip to India. He says he wants to export $10 billion in goods made in India within five years. That would represent remarkable growth, especially in light of the fact Amazon only began trading in India seven years ago.

It’s estimated there are more than half a million sellers on Amazon India with more than 60,000 Indian manufacturers and brands that are exporting their products to customers worldwide through Amazon.

