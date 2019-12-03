AME Announces 2020 Appointed Board Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) is pleased to announce the six members who were appointed to the Board of Directors earlier this week and will begin their one-year term in January 2020. Appointed directors are chosen based on a range of diversity factors as well as a skills and needs audit for board members and an industry risk assessment.

The 2020 appointed board members provide guidance on a variety of topics from policy, to public outreach, to financial matters. They are widely respected and have a variety of experience as leaders in the mineral and mining industry. It is a pleasure to welcome the 2020 appointed directors to the Board. They are:Andree St. Germain, CFO at Integra Resources,Jody Shimkus, CEO at Kirk Environmental,Kevin O’Callaghan, Partner at Fasken,Martin Turenne, President and CEO at FPX Nickel Corp.,Thomas Mumford, Vice President Exploration at Scottie Resources Corp., andWendell Zerb, an independent mining investment advisor.In addition to these appointed board members, we are also pleased to have 15 nominated candidates to fill six elected board positions. These positions will be filled by way of an online vote open to AME members in early January and will be announced at AME’s annual Mineral Exploration Roundup conference. The six appointed members as well as the 15 nominated candidates for the elected board positions will be introduced at AME’s Open House event this evening. We look forward to the opportunity to network with our current, future and potential board members along with staff and fellow AME members at the Open House. Commenting on the new board, Kendra Johnston, President and CEO for AME, said:“It is my pleasure to welcome the newly appointed AME Board of Directors who are a skilled and diverse group of industry leaders. The Board will work together to continue to grow and move the mineral exploration industry toward a modern, responsible and successful future. I am proud to continue the work that AME has been doing to make BC the best jurisdiction to explore in and I look forward to announcing the full Board in January 2020.”The new Board of Directors will be introduced at the upcoming AME Roundup 2020 from January 20 to 23, 2020 one of the world’s premier technical mineral exploration conferences.Tickets are available at: roundup.amebc.caAME Contact:

Tracey Sexton

Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs, AME

tsexton@amebc.ca

604.630.3919Twitter: @AME_BCAbout AMEAME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of almost 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in BC and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.AME Mineral Exploration Roundup 2020AME’S 37th annual Mineral Exploration Roundup conference is where mineral explorers, industry professionals and leaders go to network and is a driving force for mineral exploration in Western Canada and the North and South American Cordillera. The theme of the Conference is “Lens on Discovery” and the program will focus on taking a close look at those projects, innovations and expertise that exemplify the passion and skill in our industry. Roundup 2020 brings people together around exceptional technical sessions and networking events.is where leaders in mineral exploration connect.Twitter: @AME_BC#AMERoundup

CBJ Newsmakers