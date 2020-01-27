American Pacific Mining Announces Webinar at 6:20AM PST today for Update on the Madison Mine LOI

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCPK: USGDF) (“APM” or the “Company”) would like to announce that CEO Warwick Smith and President Eric Saderholm will give a corporate update later today on the announcement of the Madison Copper Gold Project letter of intent (“LOI”) with exclusivity.

Please register at the following link below for the Madison LOI Update Webinar at 6:20AM PST Jan 27, 2020: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7023000084967561997 After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. A link to the webinar will be posted on the website shortly after.About American Pacific Mining Corp.American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. The Gooseberry Gold/Silver Project and the Tuscarora Gold Project are two high-grade, precious metal projects located in key mining districts of Nevada USA. The company’s mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition. American Pacific is Eyeing a Gold Discovery amidst gold’s next bull market.On Behalf of the Board of American Pacific Mining Corp.Forward-looking InformationSome statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, statements as to planned exploration activities and the expected timing of the receipt of results. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the mineral resource industry as well as the performance of services by third parties.

