American Pacific Mining Mobilizes a Second Drill to its Gooseberry Silver Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / OTCQB: USGDF) (“American Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has added a second drill to its Gooseberry Silver Project in Nevada. The new drill rig is a reverse circular (RC) drill that will complement the core drill already turning on site, thus accelerating the completion of the program at the high-grade past-producing silver-gold mine. Underground mining at Gooseberry ceased in the mid-1990s and the property, once mined by Asamera Minerals, has not seen any drilling for more than 25 years.

The Company reports that the initial core drillholes, part of a 3,500 to 4,000 metre, 15-hole program, have successfully reached target depths and appear to have cut the main Gooseberry vein approximately 528 feet to the east of the last areas mined by Asamera Minerals.

“Adding the RC rig at Gooseberry is expected to accelerate the completion of the drill program, after which we will immediately move both the core and RC rigs to begin testing shallow gold targets at our recently consolidated and expanded Tuscarora Project, also in Nevada,” stated American Pacific President, Eric Saderholm. “We are excited to move forward with drilling at both of our 100%-controlled Nevada projects, while ongoing partner-funded work at our Madison Project in Montana continues. We are well-funded and in a great position to add value through the drill bit and look forward to initial assay results later this year.”

Assay results will be released once received, vetted and interpreted.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious metals explorer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company’s flagship asset is the high-grade, past-producing Madison Copper-Gold project in Montana, under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, a division of the Rio Tinto Group, which the Company acquired in 2020. For this transaction, American Pacific has been selected as a finalist in the S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories, including ‘Deal of the Year,’ the category in which American Pacific Mining is competing. The awards program is hosted by S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Also in the American Pacific’s asset portfolio are the Gooseberry Silver-Gold project and the Tuscarora Gold project: two high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA. The Company’s mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

