American Shiba Introduces a Coin that Earns Holders Vast Incomes

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Shiba network recently introduced a new dog coin dubbed Ushiba to provide holders with vast opportunities in the crypto world. Primarily, this coin will benefit all the persons holding them.

According to the platform, the maximum number of Ushiba coins is 100,000,000,000,000,000. There are no plans of creating any more Ushiba coins. These tokens are allocated in a great way to ensure the holders stand a chance to gain vast rewards.

The number of coins in circulation is set at 40,000,000,000,000,000, an amount which is released in a fair launch. You can purchase the Ushiba coin on the Uniswap V2 platform, where it’s currently trading.

Moreover, the platform is listed on the Dextools platform (pair explorer), where users can visit and view the trading chats. These charts can help an average user make a wise investment decision. Dextools provides vast information on the Ushiba-ETH pair.

Successful Since Launch

The investment prospect of this platform was seen immediately when the platform launched its services. According to their report, in just the first 6 hours since launch, Ushiba gained over 2000 telegram members, and the number has continued to increase.

Accordingly, over 3 thousand people purchased over 28 million Ushiba tokens in just the first 6 hours. Moreover, the same report shows that the platform had achieved over 1 million in Uniswap’s liquidity.

The token took position one on the Dextools charts, thus, making this platform one to watch. The above details show how this platform has already performed. It’s clear that the Ushiba coin has excellent prospects and can serve well in the future.

According to their roadmap, they will be applying for coinmarketcap and coingecko listing. Listing in the two platforms will contribute to broader usage since it will increase the level of investor trust.

The platform will introduce other features in the future to help users diversify and increase their incomes. To help in the platform’s perpetual development, Ushiba allocates around 4% of its tokens for the development team. Moreover, $25 thousand are set apart for marketing this new platform.

Why Hold Ushiba Token?

Primarily, participants in the crypto network hold or buy tokens because of gains and profits promised by the platform. Similarly, holding Ushiba tokens has vast benefits for the users.

Foremost, this coin will be generating yields by taxing a 2% charge on every transaction. This redistribution feature gives back 2% of transactions to the token holders immediately after transaction completion. Therefore, the gains with Ushiba are instantaneous.

The platform will be burning tokens from time to time to ensure the tokens in circulation perpetually reduce. The reduction in the number of tokens will increase demand, thus, contributing to the tokens increasing prices. In the long term, Ushiba tokens will be deflationary. On their Etherscan page, the platform provides proof of liquidity burning.

The Ongoing Meme Challenge

American Ushiba recently launched a meme challenge which began on the 12th of May and will continue until the 13th of May. This challenge, which is probably the biggest Tiktok challenge ever seen, will involve the community posting videos on Twitter and waiting for the winner to be mentioned.

According to their Twitter page, the rules are as follows;

A user posts their most attractive Tiktok video, which can easily go viral

The user posts the same video on Twitter and mention $USHIBA and include #tiktok

Finally, the user posts the tweet on the American Shiba meme page, where the platform team can follow through.

The platform is promising to give $5 thousand to two winners, each getting $2500. The winners of the Twitter challenge will be announced on the 13th of May. This meme challenge is probably the biggest advertising campaign ever hosted by the Ushiba network, and it’s already bearing results.

You can participate in this challenge anytime and enjoy the vast benefits promised by the American Shiba network and Ushiba coin.

Further updates about the American Shiba platform are on their Twitter , where they will be updating their fans. Moreover, you can join the American Shiba telegram channel and interact with their community to access more updates.

Media Contacts -

Name: Pablo Kinsd

Email: contact@americanshiba.com

Company: American Shiba

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6500e4a-255d-423a-8ceb-f157f5ac931c

