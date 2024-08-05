American Tungsten Advances Zero Level Rehabilitation at IMA Mine

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Tungsten Corp. (CSE:TUNG) (OTCQB:DEMRF) (FSE:RK9) (“American Tungsten” or the “Company”) American Tungsten is pleased to report significant progress in the ongoing rehabilitation of the Zero Level portal at its IMA Mine site, as part of its commitment to safety, operational excellence, and regulatory compliance.

Weekly Progress Highlights (Week Ending August 16, 2025):

Completed installation and lagging of the Zero Level portal entrance

Retimbered and reinforced approximately 10 feet of the access tunnel

Final leveling and installation of safety berms on the portal pad

Finalized preparations to meet MSHA compliance requirements

Upcoming Work:

Continued re-support and rehabilitation of the Zero Level access drift

Removal of the obsolete surface water tank located below the portal

“We are proud of the steady progress at IMA Mine’s Zero Level portal. Our team is focused on safety, compliance, and laying the groundwork for future underground operations. These upgrades are essential to ensuring a secure and efficient work environment. As we move forward, we remain committed to investing in the infrastructure and technology that will support long-term exploration and production. The dedication shown by our crews on-site reflects the values we hold as a company—resilience, responsibility, and a forward-looking approach to sustainable production of a critical resource,” said Ali Haji, CEO of American Tungsten.

Top left photo: Rebuilt zero level adit portal looking out to excavation equipment

Top right photo: Earth moving equipment and generator at IMA Mine Project

Bottom centre photo: Newly constructed Zero level portal at IMA Mine Project

Please click to view image

Please click to view image

About the IMA Mine Project:

The IMA Mine is an advanced, readily-permittable, past producing tungsten-molybdenum property situated in the Idaho porphyry belt on private-patented mining claims. American Tungsten has an immediate opportunity to restore production at a strong identified silver and molybdenum-bearing intrusion target in the favourable jurisdiction of Idaho.

For further updates, visit www.americantungstencorp.com or investor relations, Joanna Longo at [email protected].

ABOUT AMERICAN TUNGSTEN CORP.

American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on high-potential tungsten and magnetite assets in North America. The Company is advancing the Ima Mine Project in Idaho to commercial production, addressing critical metal scarcity in North America. The Company’s Ima Mine Project is a historic and high-quality underground tungsten past-producing property on private-patented land well above the water table with significant infrastructure. The Company holds an exclusive option to acquire full ownership (subject to a 2% royalty) and has expanded its land position with 113 additional federal claims covering nearly 2,000 acres.

Social media links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/americantungstencorp/

X: https://x.com/amtungsten

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americantungsten corp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americantungstencorp/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@americantungstencorp

For further information, please contact:

Ali Haji

Chief Executive Officer

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 647 871 4571

CSE:TUNG

OTCQB:DEMRF

FSE:RK9

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release includes “forward-looking information” that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Offering on the terms described herein or at all, and the use of proceeds and available funds following the completion of the Offering and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management’s best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.



CBJ Newsmakers