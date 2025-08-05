American Tungsten Strengthens Leadership Team to Drive Mining Operations Expansion

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Tungsten Corp. (CSE:TUNG) (OTCQB:DEMRF) (FSE:RK9) (“American Tungsten” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Sabourin (PE, MBA) as Vice President of Mining Operations and Liam Farrell (CFA), as Vice President of Operations.

“Bringing David and Liam onboard in these strategic leadership roles is another pivotal step forward for American Tungsten,” said Ali Haji, CEO of American Tungsten. “With a fully funded program and an experienced team, our focus is squarely on revitalizing core infrastructure to unlock expansion potential and look to commence future production. Their expertise strengthens our commitment to becoming a leader in the supply of tungsten, a critical metal in North America and the Company’s ongoing vision of operational excellence.” David Sabourin will lead the development and production strategy for the IMA Mine Project and support critical ramp-up efforts. Mr. Sabourin is an experienced mining executive and professional engineer with over 40 years of business and management experience acquired both in North America and abroad. He has extensive experience and a proven record in developing and managing underground mining development projects and mine operations mainly in North America and recently served in the role of Chief Operating Officer of a publicly listed mining company based in Utah. Mr. Sabourin also has experience in managing very large capital construction projects and the associated engineering encompassing all levels of feasibility studies and detailed design related to all aspects of mine and infrastructure project development. Mr. Sabourin is a registered professional engineer and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mining Engineering from Michigan Technical University in the United States, and an MBA from Strathclyde University in Scotland, United Kingdom.

American Tungsten also welcomes Liam Farrell as Vice President of Operations, responsible for overseeing day-to-day performance, compliance, and execution of the company’s overall business development plans. Mr. Farrell is an experienced operator who will work closely with the executive team to align operations with American Tungsten’s strategic goals and its path to commercial production. Mr. Farrell has held C-level executive roles with various companies within the advanced material space. He has successfully managed large scale projects scaling new technologies to established commodity markets. Prior to this, Mr. Farrell held senior management positions at prominent financial institutions across Canada within institutional equities. Mr. Farrell is a CFA Charterholder and has a BCOMM from Queens University

These additions complement a strategically assembled leadership team, each member contributing specialized expertise to accelerate the Company’s growth:

Daniel Nicholas, Director – A seasoned finance executive and former head of the U.S. Department of Energy’s $40B Loan Program Office, Mr. Nicholas leads efforts in securing government-related non-dilutive funding and banking partnerships;

James Whittaker, Director – Provides governance oversight and validates production strategies, ensuring operational excellence and long-term viability; and

Austin Zinsser, VP Exploration – A licensed Idaho geologist with over 15 years of experience, Mr. Zinsser drives exploration and resource upside, with a focus on permitting and geological delineation.

ABOUT AMERICAN TUNGSTEN CORP.

American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on high-potential tungsten and magnetite assets in North America. The Company is advancing the Ima Mine Project in Idaho to commercial production, addressing critical metal scarcity in North America. The Company’s Ima Mine Project is a historic and high-quality underground tungsten past-producing property, where the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire full ownership (subject to a 2% royalty) and has expanded its land position with 113 additional federal claims covering nearly 2,000 acres.

