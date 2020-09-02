Americans are not optimistic that a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus will be available to the public before the end of the year

Once available, only two thirds anticipate that they will personally get the vaccination. PORT HURON, Michigan, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With considerable efforts underway to develop and test a vaccination for COVID-19, Americans were asked how confident they are that a vaccine will be available to the public before the end of 2020.Only one-third of Americans are optimistic that a vaccine will be available before year-end. Opinions are generally consistent across the country.Some differences in opinion are evident by age, with those 55 or older being least optimistic. Meanwhile, men are notably more optimistic than women, as are higher income earners and those with higher education.Regardless of when the vaccine is available, Americans were asked how likely they are to personally get the vaccination once it is available. Findings show that two-thirds of residents (67%) are likely to do so, although the commitment to get vaccinated varies. Approximately four in ten (38%) indicated they will definitely get the vaccine when available, while three in ten (29%) reported that they probably will do so. Meanwhile, two in ten (21%) either probably or definitely will not get vaccinated, while one in ten (11%) are unsure.Across the country, intentions are generally consistent, although those in the midwest (61%) express modestly lower likelihood in getting the vaccination once available.Demographically, likelihood in getting the vaccination decreases with age, while it is notably higher among men, higher income earners, and those with higher education.This survey was conducted online July 29-31, 2020, with 1,000 Americans 18 years of age or older, from the Logit Group’s American Omnibus. Fielding every month, the Logit Group’s COVID-19 Omnibus surveys Americans to ask their opinions and behaviours related to topical issues. Results were analyzed by Narrative Research. Data was weighted based on the 2010 Census, by gender and age to reflect these population characteristics for the country as a whole. Results are also reflective of the country across regions. As a non-probability sample (i.e., a panel sample where residents have joined a panel to share their opinions), and in accordance with industry standards, a margin of error is not applied. This is the third of four research summaries that will be provided within the week. Watch for further details on Americans’ perceptions and behaviours related to the COVID-19 pandemic.Narrative Research (www.narrativeresearch.ca ) , is a leading public opinion and market research company headquartered in Canada. The company was recently certified as WBE (Women Business Enterprise). As a non-partisan, 100% Canadian-owned research company, Narrative Research is dedicated to providing clients with state-of-the-art research and strategic consulting services. The Logit Group (https://logitgroup.com/) is a leading North American data collection and market research execution company headquartered in Toronto, conducting large-scale projects for a variety of well-known research agencies and brands. Logit employs industry-best technologies across an array of methodologies, and is independent, experienced and quality-oriented.Follow us on Twitter at @EveryNarrative and @LogitGroupFor more information, please contact:Sam Pisani, Managing Partner, Logit Group – 416.629.4116, sam.pisani@logitgroup.com

Margaret Brigley, CEO, Narrative Research

Margaret Chapman, COO, Narrative Research





