Amerigo’s MVC Receives Award from Chile’s SONAMI (National Mining Society)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; ARREF: OTC) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Minera Valle Central (“MVC”), the Company’s 100% owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile, will receive the 2021 San Lorenzo award from Chile’s National Mining Society (SONAMI).

The San Lorenzo awards were established by SONAMI in 1999 and are presented annually to members of the Chilean mining community that have made an outstanding contribution to the industry, acted as leaders on specific issues or matters or contributed to regional mining development.

The San Lorenzo award will be presented by Mr. Diego Hernández, President of SONAMI, in recognition of MVC’s contribution to mining sustainability and its leadership in tailings treatment.

“Receiving the San Lorenzo award from Chile’s SONAMI is a great honor, of which all members of the MVC and Amerigo teams should be proud. It recognizes MVC as a sustainable operation which provides economic, environmental and social benefits to all stakeholders,” said Aurora Davidson, President and CEO of Amerigo.

About Amerigo

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world’s largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG: TSX.

For further information, please contact:

Aurora Davidson Graham Farrell President and CEO Investor Relations (604) 697 6207 (416) 842-9003 ad@amerigoresources.com Graham.Farrell@HarborAccessLLC.com



