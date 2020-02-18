Amfeltec Receives Latest Patent: Batteryless Data Logger with Backup Status Indication

MARKHAM, Ontario, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amfeltec Corporation announced today that the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) has granted Amfeltec the patent that will cover the innovative device itself, and method of batteryless backup status indication.

The batteryless logger is built into select Amfeltec products. A user doing troubleshooting only needs to push a button on a specific board to read a code, and to immediately determine the last operational status of that board. This is done when the board is in an “off” state. The logger will display its codes via LED indicators or a seven-segment/LCD display.The problem is that some peripheral boards do not have their status information visually accessible. A good example of this is the use case of our AngelShark™ Internal M.2 PCIe SSD Carrier Board: it allows Mac Pro (Late 2013) cylinder users to add one or two extra M.2 SSD storage modules inside their Mac, while keeping the factory-installed original SSD module as well. This carrier board leverages the logger to solve a potentially tricky situation that can apply to any Mac Pro end user: this cylinder model can not be operated with an open cover, so troubleshooting the board in an “on” state isn’t possible. In the event of an issue with the board, the user doesn’t have to be technical when calling Tech Support – he/she can simply open the cover, push a button on the board, and read off the code from the logger to the technician. This allows troubleshooting to be done remotely.An enterprise-level use case is best demonstrated by data center technicians, who often have great difficulty trying to diagnose peripheral devices inside a server while it is in operation. Status indicators may not be available – either they’re entirely absent, or they’re located somewhere inside the chassis/case. In the latter scenario, status indicators are not accessible while the system is operational (the chassis/case can not be opened), and they’re useless when the system is off (no data will be available).“We believe it’s very important to address these unique use cases and not just focus on everyday specs,” says Michael Feldman, CTO and President of Amfeltec, “and it’s particularly critical to bear troubleshooting in mind at enterprise level. In Amfeltec’s case, a great example of this is our Squid PCIe Gen 3 Carrier Board for up to six M.2 or NGSFF (NF1) SSD modules, which is presently the fastest on the market. This board comes equipped with the logger enhancement by default. We will continue to add the Batteryless Logger to our enterprise-level products.”For additional information please visit the product line pages:

https://amfeltec.com/pci-express-gen-3-carrier-board-for-6-m2-or-ngsff-nf1-pcie-ssd-modules

https://amfeltec.com/mac-pro-late-2013-cylinder-ssd-upgrade/ About Amfeltec Corporation:

Amfeltec is a Canadian company, incorporated since 2005. It is a leading provider of complex and innovative solutions for the world’s diverse electronics markets. Amfeltec specializes in electronics engineering, with emphasis on high-speed interconnect technologies, a large variety of computer hardware expansion products, telecommunications, and testing & production tools. All Amfeltec products are manufactured in Canada, and most are covered by one or more United States patents.

