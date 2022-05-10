An Innovative Surfactant Delivery Solution to Treat NRDS

LONDON, Ontario, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BLES Biochemicals Inc. is an established global player in providing innovative solutions for treating neonatal respiratory distress syndrome (NRDS).

We are excited to offer a first-of-its-kind single-use, unique intratracheal catheter with an integrated stylet, designed by clinical experts who understand the practice and importance of delivering exogenous pulmonary surfactant to neonates.

BLEScathTM is intended for the administration of bovine lipid extract surfactant suspension (BLES®) using minimally invasive surfactant therapy (MIST) / less invasive surfactant administration (LISA) technique for rescue treatment of infants with NRDS. BLEScathTM is approved by Health Canada for use in Canada.

BLES® is intended for neonates at ≥ 28 weeks and or ≥ 1000 grams who do not require intubation or mechanical ventilation and meet the criteria for surfactant administration (i.e., oxygenation requirement met)1.

NRDS is a challenge mitigated by integrated scientific solutions.

With the combination of BLEScathTM and use with BLES®, we are equipped to provide a broader range of product offerings and resources to address and lead innovation that compliments global surfactant delivery treatment to neonates experiencing NRDS.

These neonates are unable to inflate the alveolar sacs in their lungs, resulting in progressive and diffuse atelectasis and possible loss of life. Surfactant is an important component in treatment therapy.

The LISA/MIST technique uses a small diameter catheter inserted into the trachea to deliver exogenous pulmonary surfactant to a spontaneously breathing patient supported by continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP) to avoid intubation. The use of cumbersome Magill forceps is often required to guide a thin catheter through the vocal cords and may impair the visual procedural landscape and may contribute to mucosal trauma3. BLEScathTM addresses these challenges with the integrated SS stylet2.

Need to Know

The use of BLEScath TM and bovine lipid extract surfactant suspension should be restricted to a highly supervised clinical setting with immediate availability of experienced neonatologists and other clinicians experienced with general care of premature infants. Transient episodes of bradycardia and decreased oxygen saturation may occur during dosing 3 .

and bovine lipid extract surfactant suspension should be restricted to a highly supervised clinical setting with immediate availability of experienced neonatologists and other clinicians experienced with general care of premature infants. Transient episodes of bradycardia and decreased oxygen saturation may occur during dosing . BLEScath TM and BLES ® are contraindicated in infants with active pulmonary hemorrhage 3 .

and BLES are contraindicated in infants with active pulmonary hemorrhage . DO NOT use BLEScath TM to administer any surfactant other than BLES ®3 .

to administer any surfactant other than BLES . BLEScathTM is intended for intratracheal use only, do not introduce the catheter into other body openings3.

About BLES Biochemicals Inc.

BLES Biochemicals Inc. is an established global player in providing innovative solutions for treating NRDS. With over 40 years of research and the development of bovine lipid extract surfactant BLES®, the leading pulmonary surfactant solution in Canada, and now BLEScathTM , we strive to provide interventions that expand the standard of care practices.

Our researchers aim to complement existing practices and enhance neonatal care to alleviate NRDS-related mortality and morbidity. Many premature infants would not survive without treatment with an exogenous pulmonary surfactant, such as ours. We believe that everyone deserves access to this therapy, and we work hard to make that a reality around the world. The innovation of BLEScathTM results from a continued commitment to that mission. We want to live in a world where every neonate has access to life-saving pulmonary surfactant and associated delivery devices. Until this vision is realized, we continue to serve the underserved.

For more information, visit www.blesbiochem.com and www.blescath.com .

References

1.BLES® Product Monograph, January 31, 2022.

2.BLEScathTM Instructions for Use (IFU) December 31, 2020.

3.Herting E, Härtel C, Göpel W. Less invasive surfactant administration. Current Opinion in Pediatrics.2020;32(2):228–34.

Ben Reesor

General Manager

Contact:

Joan Slivocka

BLES Biochemicals Inc.

Product Marketing Manager

[email protected]

519-457-2537 Ext 815

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02172a7e-7d47-4325-870a-e818993599a5



CBJ Newsmakers