An Update Regarding Le Château Stores

MONTREAL, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Le Château Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: CTU) today announced an update for their customers and community in regards to the COVID-19 crisis.

The health and safety of our community – employees and customers alike – remain our top priority.As a result, we will be temporarily closing our stores starting today, Wednesday, March 18th, through Sunday, March 29th. We will continue to monitor the situation closely during this period, and we will be taking into account the latest guidance of health and government officials to confirm the right time to return to business. As it is a very dynamic and complicated situation, these plans may change quickly. If so, we will inform you in a timely manner.During this time, we remain committed to serving our customers. While we will miss seeing you in our stores, we are here to serve you online any time at www.lechateau.com.Although this remains a challenging situation for us all, we look forward to a speedy return to more joyful times. Until then, let’s continue to look out for each other. Profile

