Andres Caballero Appointed President of Uponor North America

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Uponor Corporation (Uponor) has named Andres Caballero president of its Building Solutions – North America division and a member of the Executive Committee at Uponor. He will be based in Apple Valley, Minn., reporting to Michael Rauterkus, president and CEO, Uponor Corporation.

Andres has extensive leadership experience, including more than a decade at Honeywell International Inc., leading global businesses in Environmental and Control Solutions, Building Solutions, Honeywell Homes, and Sensing and Control. Prior to joining Honeywell, Andres led the Americas business for the Topcon-Danfoss joint venture and led the Latin America business for the Danfoss Mobile Electronics division. More recently, Andres has founded and run three businesses active in management consulting, AI technology, and music.

“I am delighted to welcome Andres to Uponor,” says Rauterkus. “He is a leader with a strong customer and commercial focus and has broad international experience in the manufacturing industry. His entrepreneurial spirit and proven track record in growing businesses will be important in taking our Uponor North America operation to the next level, while also expanding the company’s leadership position through new channels and new offerings.”

“I am honoured to join a leading organization like Uponor,” says Caballero. “I am excited by the company’s growth strategy, tradition of innovation, and people-first culture. I look forward to working with the Executive Committee and the North American leadership team to continue accelerating the growth of the company.”

Current interim president of Building Solutions – North America, John Reutter, will return to his duties as vice president of Finance upon Andres’ commencement with the company.

“I warmly thank John for his strong commitment to the organization,” says Rauterkus. “I value the leadership he provided during this interim period and look forward to continuing to work with him in his vice president of Finance role of Building Solutions – North America.”

About Uponor

Uponor Ltd. strives to be the partner plumbing and HVAC professionals rely on for smart water and energy solutions. The company is helping to move the construction industry forward through innovation, education and advocacy focusing on the defining issues of our time: water, energy, and labour. It is an award-winning manufacturer of plumbing, fire safety, radiant heating/cooling, hydronic piping and pre-insulated piping systems for residential and commercial applications. The Canadian headquarters are located in Mississauga, Ont., with satellite offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Regina, Québec, and Atlantic Canada as well as two Distribution Centres serving customers from coast to coast. North American operations are based in Apple Valley, Minn., with global headquarters located in Finland. The Uponor group of companies employs about 4,400 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America.

uponor.ca

© 2022 Uponor Ltd.

Uponor is a trademark of Uponor Corporation and Uponor Ltd.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/faa44647-805e-4dd4-bd2b-7db7b9afd9f2



CBJ Newsmakers