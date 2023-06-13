Andrew Peller Limited Announces New Credit Facility

GRIMSBY, Ontario, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a $275 million Asset Backed Lending credit facility effective June 13, 2023, maturing on June 13, 2027. Led by Bank of Montreal, as administrative agent and co-lead arranger, alongside Royal Bank of Canada, as co-lead arranger, the credit facility replaces the Company’s existing credit facility entered into on December 8, 2020.

“The closing of this facility in this uncertain financial market is a testament to the continued strength and sustainability of our Company,” said John Peller, Chief Executive Officer. “Moving to an asset backed facility allows us to unlock the value of our assets while driving significant interest savings annually.”

Andrew Peller Limited anticipates it will use the proceeds from the credit facility to fund its working capital needs, acquisitions and other general corporate purposes.

Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) will issue its financial results for the three months and year ended March 31, 2023 on the afternoon of June 14, 2023. A telephone conference call hosted by John Peller, Chief Executive Officer and Paul Dubkowski, Chief Financial Officer will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10.00 am ET.

About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is one of Canada’s leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft spirits. The Company’s award‐winning premium and ultra‐premium Vintners’ Quality Alliance (“VQA”) brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate, Tinhorn Creek, Gray Monk Estates, Raven Conspiracy and Conviction. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings, wine based liqueurs, craft ciders, beer and craft spirits. The Company owns and operates 101 well‐positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker’s Collection Inc., importers and marketing agents of premium wines from around the world. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly‐owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc. (“GVI”), the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at ir.andrewpeller.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the “safe harbour provision” of the Securities Act (Ontario) with respect to Andrew Peller Limited and its subsidiaries. These forward‐looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties discussed in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section and elsewhere in the Company’s MD&A and other risks detailed from time to time in the publicly filed disclosure documents of Andrew Peller Limited which are available at www.sedar.com. Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which could cause actual results to differ materially from those conclusions, forecasts, or projections anticipated in these forward‐looking statements. The Company’s forward‐looking statements are made only as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward‐looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Paul Dubkowski, CFO and Executive Vice-President, IT

(905) 643-4131

Source: Andrew Peller Limited



CBJ Newsmakers