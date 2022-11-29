Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Launch of New Investor Relations Web Site

GRIMSBY, Ontario, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) announced today that it has launched a new web site for investors. The new site provides a comprehensive source of information for current and future shareholders in line with the Company’s commitment to enhanced shareholder value and leading-edge governance and transparency.

“We are very pleased to be launching our new investor relations website and providing enhanced disclosure for our shareholders,” commented John Peller, President and CEO. “Over our history, staying in close touch with our shareholders has been a key goal and we look forward to adding new features in the quarters ahead.”

The new web site can be accessed at ir.andrewpeller.com .

About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada. With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario’s Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia’s Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world.

For more information:

Mr. Paul Dubkowski, CFO and Executive Vice-President, IT

(905) 643-4131

Source: Andrew Peller Limited



CBJ Newsmakers